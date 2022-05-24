Chelsea transfer rumors: Club to discuss futures for Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, others

Chelsea has been in a lot of turmoil over the last few months, and there’s potential for even more changes at Stamford Bridge this summer. The club is looking to deal with Mason Mount’s contract, along with the futures of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso per Fabrizio Romano’s report.

Azpilicueta and Alonso seem to be on the way out based on previous reports, which makes sense given Mount and Kante would be the priority. Manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken highly of the latter, comparing him to Mo Salah at Liverpool and Kylian Mbappe at PSG in terms of importance. Even though Chelsea has an excess of attacking talent, Mount is likely to stay.

The attacker had his best season with the Blues, scoring 11 goals in 32 Premier League matches. Chelsea fell off in the title race during the middle of the season, but that was largely due to off-field distractions impacting the focus of the club.