NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for May 24

The Warriors were ruthless in their Game 3 road victory to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The Mavericks got some no shows from some of their better role players, who I do expect to be better in Game 4. While the play on the floor was impressive, it was more about how things were handled after the game that makes me believe the Warriors will wind up being the right side in this game.

The postgame interviews consisted of Luka Doncic telling reporters that he’s only 23 and still learning and will hopefully have more chances. Jason Kidd was already pointing out to the media that nobody had them going this far to begin with and it has already been a successful season for the franchise. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry said the Warriors now get to play with “house money” in Game 4, which is when I feel Golden State is the most dangerous.

The Mavs should show up with their season on the line, so I don’t think this will be one that the Warriors take wire-to-wire. But just keep this one close, and when it gets later in the game, the Warriors will be ready to shut the door. Dallas seems to know it doesn’t have a shot in the series, and has the potential to shut it down. The Warriors have the opportunity to get this over with quickly and get some very valuable rest while the Eastern Conference Finals continues to be a slugfest.

I’m keeping this to a smaller bet pregame, with the idea we might want to add to it at halftime. The Warriors are winning second halves in the series by over 15 points per game. I’ll want to see how both teams look out of the gates and then gage if this is worth adding to the play or just riding out the smaller ML play.

