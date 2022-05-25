Overall rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The NFL season may be a ways off, but excitement for football remains strong in the offseason. But, we are now past free agency, the draft and the schedule release, which puts us in the doldrums, as far as the NFL can be in the doldrums. So, it’s time to get into analyzing these teams and players now that we have a decent idea who will be starting.
Draft Fallout
Quarterbacks
This was a poor year for quarterback prospects, so there likely won’t be any ready to contribute in fantasy by Week 1. Kenny Pickett has the most draft capital and probably has the best shot at starting Week 1, but Mitchell Trubisky likely has the inside track for now. The same can be said about Matt Corral and Sam Darnold with the Panthers.
Running backs
Breece Hall should take over the No. 1 job from Michael Carter in New York, but they will also likely form a committee of sorts. Kenneth Walker in Seattle has a real chance to win early down work as well. And, s usual, there are plenty of rookie running backs who will be in a position to win snaps early on. Dameon Pierce, James Cook, Rachaad White, Tyler Badie, and likely some names that come out of the blue this training camp.
Wide Receivers
There are some strong candidates for fantasy relevancy from the rookie wide receivers this season. Drake London, Treylon Burks, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Skyy Moore, Christian Watson and more all could break out. But, the biggest news from the draft was A.J. Brown being traded to the Eagles. His move will shake up the Titans and Eagles WR rooms in a big way.
Tight Ends
As usual, rookie tight ends aren’t going to be high in the fantasy rankings. There are a few that could win targets, but you’ll only want to look at them in dynasty drafts and off the waiver wire if they start seeing playing time this season.
Overall 2022 .5 PPR Rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|6
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|7
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|8
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|10
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|11
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|12
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|13
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|14
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|15
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|16
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|17
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|18
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|19
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|20
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|21
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|22
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|23
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|24
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|25
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|26
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|27
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|WR
|28
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|29
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|30
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|31
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|32
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|33
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|34
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|35
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|36
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|37
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|38
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|39
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|40
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|41
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|42
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|43
|Ken Walker III
|SEA
|RB
|44
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|45
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|46
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|47
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|48
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|49
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|50
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|51
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|52
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|53
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|54
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|55
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|56
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|57
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|58
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|59
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|60
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|RB
|61
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|62
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|63
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|64
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|65
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|WR
|66
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|67
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|68
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|69
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|70
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|71
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|72
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|73
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|74
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|TE
|75
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|76
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|77
|Allen Robinson II
|LAR
|WR
|78
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|79
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|80
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|81
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|82
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|83
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|84
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|85
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|86
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|87
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|88
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|RB
|89
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|WR
|90
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|91
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|92
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|93
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|94
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|95
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|96
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|97
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|98
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|99
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|100
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|101
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|102
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|103
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|104
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|105
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|106
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|107
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|108
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|109
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|110
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|111
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WR
|112
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|RB
|113
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|114
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|115
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|116
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|117
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|118
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|119
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|120
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|121
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|TE
|122
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|123
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|124
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|125
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|126
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|127
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|128
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|129
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|130
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|WR
|131
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|132
|Mac Jones
|NE
|QB
|133
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|134
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|RB
|135
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|WR
|136
|David Bell
|CLE
|WR
|137
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|138
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|139
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|TE
|140
|Russell Gage
|TB
|WR
|141
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|142
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|143
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|144
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|145
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|WR
|146
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|147
|John Metchie III
|HOU
|WR
|148
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|RB
|149
|Ronald Jones II
|KC
|RB
|150
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|151
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|WR
|152
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|RB
|153
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|154
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|155
|Sony Michel
|MIA
|RB
|156
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|157
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|158
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|159
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|160
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|RB
|161
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|162
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|163
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|SF
|RB
|164
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|165
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|FA
|WR
|166
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|167
|Matt Ryan
|IND
|QB
|168
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|169
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|170
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|171
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|172
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|TE
|173
|William Fuller V
|FA
|WR
|174
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|175
|Rob Gronkowski
|FA
|TE
|176
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|177
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|178
|Zamir White
|LV
|RB
|179
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|180
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|TE
|181
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|182
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|183
|Tyler Badie
|BAL
|RB
|184
|Carson Wentz
|WAS
|QB
|185
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|FA
|QB
|186
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|187
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|188
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|189
|DJ Chark Jr.
|DET
|WR
|190
|Tyquan Thornton
|NE
|WR
|191
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|192
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|FA
|RB
|193
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|194
|Marcus Mariota
|ATL
|QB
|195
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|196
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|197
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|198
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|TE
|199
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|200
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|201
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|202
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|203
|Jelani Woods
|IND
|TE
|204
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|205
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|206
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|K
|207
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|RB
|208
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|209
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|K
|210
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|K
|211
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|RB
|212
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|K
|213
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|214
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|215
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|WR
|216
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|TE
|217
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|218
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|219
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|220
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|221
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|K
|222
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|223
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|224
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|225
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|TE
|226
|Gerald Everett
|LAC
|TE
|227
|Davis Mills
|HOU
|QB
|228
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|K
|229
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|230
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|231
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|232
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|233
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|234
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|235
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|WR
|236
|Danny Gray
|SF
|WR
|237
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|238
|Julio Jones
|FA
|WR
|239
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|240
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|WR
|241
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|242
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|243
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|RB
|244
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|245
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|WR
|246
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|247
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|248
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|TE
|249
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|250
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|251
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|252
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|K
|253
|Mitchell Trubisky
|PIT
|QB
|254
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|RB
|255
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|256
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|257
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|258
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|K
|259
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|WR
|260
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|261
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|RB
|262
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|QB
|263
|Austin Hooper
|TEN
|TE
|264
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|265
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|K
|266
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|267
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|268
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|269
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|270
|Darrel Williams
|FA
|RB
|271
|Teddy Bridgewater
|MIA
|QB
|272
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|273
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|WR
|274
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|275
|Keaontay Ingram
|ARI
|RB
|276
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|WR
|277
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|278
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|WR
|279
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|280
|Dustin Hopkins
|LAC
|K
|281
|Jamison Crowder
|BUF
|WR
|282
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|TE
|283
|Hayden Hurst
|CIN
|TE
|284
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|285
|Greg Joseph
|MIN
|K
|286
|Robbie Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|287
|Nick Folk
|NE
|K
|288
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|TE
|289
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|290
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|291
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|RB
|292
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|K
|293
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|TE
|294
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|295
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|296
|Marlon Mack
|HOU
|RB
|297
|James White
|NE
|RB
|298
|Michael Badgley
|FA
|K
|299
|Kenny Pickett
|PIT
|QB
|300
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|TE
|301
|Randy Bullock
|TEN
|K
|302
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|WR
|303
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|RB
|304
|Bryan Edwards
|ATL
|WR
|305
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|RB
|306
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|RB
|307
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|308
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|TE
|309
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|310
|Zay Jones
|JAC
|WR
|311
|C.J. Uzomah
|NYJ
|TE
|312
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|TE
|313
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|314
|Kyle Philips
|TEN
|WR
|315
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|316
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|317
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|WR
|318
|Charlie Kolar
|BAL
|TE
|319
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|320
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|321
|Dee Eskridge
|SEA
|WR
|322
|Justin Jackson
|FA
|RB
|323
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|324
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|325
|Justyn Ross
|KC
|WR
|326
|Bo Melton
|SEA
|WR
|327
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|328
|O.J. Howard
|BUF
|TE
|329
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|330
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|NYG
|TE
|331
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|DST
|332
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|333
|Byron Pringle
|CHI
|WR
|334
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|335
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|TE
|336
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|337
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|RB
|338
|Kevin Harris
|NE
|RB
|339
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|340
|Malik Willis
|TEN
|QB
|341
|Sammy Watkins
|GB
|WR
|342
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|WR
|343
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|344
|Mike Davis
|BAL
|RB
|345
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|RB
|346
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|RB
|347
|Isaih Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|348
|Phillip Lindsay
|IND
|RB
|349
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|RB
|350
|Cole Beasley
|FA
|WR
|351
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|TE
|352
|James Washington
|DAL
|WR
|353
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|TE
|354
|Darrynton Evans
|CHI
|RB
|355
|Jerick McKinnon
|FA
|RB
|356
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|357
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|RB
|358
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|RB
|359
|Erik Ezukanma
|MIA
|WR
|360
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|361
|Deonte Harty
|NO
|WR
|362
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|363
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|364
|Grant Calcaterra
|PHI
|TE
|365
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|TE
|366
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|367
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|WR
|368
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|RB
|369
|Desmond Ridder
|ATL
|QB
|370
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|371
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|TE
|372
|Jared Cook
|FA
|TE
|373
|Braylon Sanders
|MIA
|WR
|374
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|375
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|376
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|WR
|377
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|WR
|378
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|WR
|379
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WR
|380
|Matt Corral
|CAR
|QB
|381
|Dontario Drummond
|DAL
|WR
|382
|Samori Toure
|GB
|WR
|383
|Devonta Freeman
|FA
|RB
|384
|Jordan Howard
|FA
|RB
|385
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|TE
|386
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|RB
|387
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|RB
|388
|Montrell Washington
|DEN
|WR
|389
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|WR
|390
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|WR
|391
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|WR
|392
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|393
|Damien Williams
|ATL
|RB
|394
|Cole Turner
|WAS
|TE
|395
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|BUF
|RB
|396
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|397
|Tre' McKitty
|LAC
|TE
|398
|Zane Gonzalez
|CAR
|K
|399
|Joey Slye
|WAS
|K
|400
|Mike Strachan
|IND
|WR
|401
|Jaelon Darden
|TB
|WR
|402
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|403
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|QB
|404
|Rashard Higgins
|CAR
|WR
|405
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|406
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|QB
|407
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|QB
|408
|Jalen Nailor
|MIN
|WR
|409
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|WR
|410
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|TE
|411
|Isaiah Weston
|CLE
|WR
|412
|Gardner Minshew II
|PHI
|QB
|413
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|TE
|414
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|415
|Taylor Heinicke
|WAS
|QB
|416
|Slade Bolden
|BAL
|WR
|417
|Michael Woods II
|FA
|WR
|418
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|WR
|419
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|WR
|420
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|WR
|421
|Dazz Newsome
|CHI
|WR
|422
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|423
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|WR
|424
|Makai Polk
|BAL
|WR
|425
|T.Y. Hilton
|FA
|WR
|426
|Keke Coutee
|IND
|WR