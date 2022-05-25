Overall rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The NFL season may be a ways off, but excitement for football remains strong in the offseason. But, we are now past free agency, the draft and the schedule release, which puts us in the doldrums, as far as the NFL can be in the doldrums. So, it’s time to get into analyzing these teams and players now that we have a decent idea who will be starting.

Draft Fallout

Quarterbacks

This was a poor year for quarterback prospects, so there likely won’t be any ready to contribute in fantasy by Week 1. Kenny Pickett has the most draft capital and probably has the best shot at starting Week 1, but Mitchell Trubisky likely has the inside track for now. The same can be said about Matt Corral and Sam Darnold with the Panthers.

Running backs

Breece Hall should take over the No. 1 job from Michael Carter in New York, but they will also likely form a committee of sorts. Kenneth Walker in Seattle has a real chance to win early down work as well. And, s usual, there are plenty of rookie running backs who will be in a position to win snaps early on. Dameon Pierce, James Cook, Rachaad White, Tyler Badie, and likely some names that come out of the blue this training camp.

Wide Receivers

There are some strong candidates for fantasy relevancy from the rookie wide receivers this season. Drake London, Treylon Burks, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Skyy Moore, Christian Watson and more all could break out. But, the biggest news from the draft was A.J. Brown being traded to the Eagles. His move will shake up the Titans and Eagles WR rooms in a big way.

Tight Ends

As usual, rookie tight ends aren’t going to be high in the fantasy rankings. There are a few that could win targets, but you’ll only want to look at them in dynasty drafts and off the waiver wire if they start seeing playing time this season.