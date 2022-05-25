 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Overall rankings for 2022 fantasy football

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft have both wrapped up, which gives us a chance to reassess our 2022 fantasy football rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL season may be a ways off, but excitement for football remains strong in the offseason. But, we are now past free agency, the draft and the schedule release, which puts us in the doldrums, as far as the NFL can be in the doldrums. So, it’s time to get into analyzing these teams and players now that we have a decent idea who will be starting.

Draft Fallout

Quarterbacks

This was a poor year for quarterback prospects, so there likely won’t be any ready to contribute in fantasy by Week 1. Kenny Pickett has the most draft capital and probably has the best shot at starting Week 1, but Mitchell Trubisky likely has the inside track for now. The same can be said about Matt Corral and Sam Darnold with the Panthers.

Running backs

Breece Hall should take over the No. 1 job from Michael Carter in New York, but they will also likely form a committee of sorts. Kenneth Walker in Seattle has a real chance to win early down work as well. And, s usual, there are plenty of rookie running backs who will be in a position to win snaps early on. Dameon Pierce, James Cook, Rachaad White, Tyler Badie, and likely some names that come out of the blue this training camp.

Wide Receivers

There are some strong candidates for fantasy relevancy from the rookie wide receivers this season. Drake London, Treylon Burks, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Skyy Moore, Christian Watson and more all could break out. But, the biggest news from the draft was A.J. Brown being traded to the Eagles. His move will shake up the Titans and Eagles WR rooms in a big way.

Tight Ends

As usual, rookie tight ends aren’t going to be high in the fantasy rankings. There are a few that could win targets, but you’ll only want to look at them in dynasty drafts and off the waiver wire if they start seeing playing time this season.

Overall 2022 .5 PPR Rankings

Rank Name Team Position
1 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
3 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
4 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
5 Najee Harris PIT RB
6 Austin Ekeler LAC RB
7 Javonte Williams DEN RB
8 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
9 Kyle Pitts ATL TE
10 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
11 Stefon Diggs BUF WR
12 Derrick Henry TEN RB
13 Davante Adams LV WR
14 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
15 Tyreek Hill MIA WR
16 Tee Higgins CIN WR
17 D'Andre Swift DET RB
18 DK Metcalf SEA WR
19 A.J. Brown PHI WR
20 Joe Mixon CIN RB
21 Travis Kelce KC TE
22 Deebo Samuel SF WR
23 Cam Akers LAR RB
24 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
25 Alvin Kamara NO RB
26 Breece Hall NYJ RB
27 DJ Moore CAR WR
28 Mark Andrews BAL TE
29 Josh Allen BUF QB
30 Diontae Johnson PIT WR
31 Mike Evans TB WR
32 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
33 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
34 Justin Herbert LAC QB
35 Nick Chubb CLE RB
36 Aaron Jones GB RB
37 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
38 Keenan Allen LAC WR
39 Chris Godwin TB WR
40 Saquon Barkley NYG RB
41 Antonio Gibson WAS RB
42 Mike Williams LAC WR
43 Ken Walker III SEA RB
44 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
45 Michael Thomas NO WR
46 Drake London ATL WR
47 J.K. Dobbins BAL RB
48 Treylon Burks TEN WR
49 Rashod Bateman BAL WR
50 Jameson Williams DET WR
51 Amari Cooper CLE WR
52 Garrett Wilson NYJ WR
53 David Montgomery CHI RB
54 Leonard Fournette TB RB
55 Deshaun Watson CLE QB
56 Darren Waller LV TE
57 Elijah Moore NYJ WR
58 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
59 Tom Brady TB QB
60 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC RB
61 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
62 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
63 Kyler Murray ARI QB
64 George Kittle SF TE
65 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC WR
66 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
67 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
68 Elijah Mitchell SF RB
69 Josh Jacobs LV RB
70 AJ Dillon GB RB
71 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR
72 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
73 Chris Olave NO WR
74 Irv Smith Jr. MIN TE
75 James Conner ARI RB
76 Tony Pollard DAL RB
77 Allen Robinson II LAR WR
78 T.J. Hockenson DET TE
79 Skyy Moore KC WR
80 Miles Sanders PHI RB
81 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
82 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR
83 Darnell Mooney CHI WR
84 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
85 Brandin Cooks HOU WR
86 Damien Harris NE RB
87 Joe Burrow CIN QB
88 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL RB
89 Christian Kirk JAC WR
90 Christian Watson GB WR
91 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
92 Dak Prescott DAL QB
93 Jahan Dotson WAS WR
94 Gabriel Davis BUF WR
95 Chase Claypool PIT WR
96 Allen Lazard GB WR
97 George Pickens PIT WR
98 Marquise Brown ARI WR
99 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
100 Russell Wilson DEN QB
101 Dalton Schultz DAL TE
102 James Cook BUF RB
103 Kirk Cousins MIN QB
104 Kareem Hunt CLE RB
105 Dameon Pierce HOU RB
106 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
107 Trey Lance SF QB
108 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
109 Dawson Knox BUF TE
110 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
111 Tim Patrick DEN WR
112 Chase Edmonds MIA RB
113 Derek Carr LV QB
114 Kenny Golladay NYG WR
115 Cole Kmet CHI TE
116 Justin Fields CHI QB
117 Gus Edwards BAL RB
118 Rachaad White TB RB
119 David Njoku CLE TE
120 Rashaad Penny SEA RB
121 Noah Fant SEA TE
122 Mike Gesicki MIA TE
123 Hunter Renfrow LV WR
124 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
125 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN TE
126 Devin Singletary BUF RB
127 Michael Carter NYJ RB
128 James Robinson JAC RB
129 Alexander Mattison MIN RB
130 Robert Woods TEN WR
131 Hunter Henry NE TE
132 Mac Jones NE QB
133 Michael Gallup DAL WR
134 Isaiah Spiller LAC RB
135 Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC WR
136 David Bell CLE WR
137 Alec Pierce IND WR
138 J.D. McKissic WAS RB
139 Zach Ertz ARI TE
140 Russell Gage TB WR
141 Khalil Herbert CHI RB
142 Rondale Moore ARI WR
143 Trey McBride ARI TE
144 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
145 Jalen Tolbert DAL WR
146 Melvin Gordon III DEN RB
147 John Metchie III HOU WR
148 D'Ernest Johnson CLE RB
149 Ronald Jones II KC RB
150 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
151 Wan'Dale Robinson NYG WR
152 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS RB
153 Jakobi Meyers NE WR
154 Zach Wilson NYJ QB
155 Sony Michel MIA RB
156 Tyler Boyd CIN WR
157 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
158 New England Patriots NE DST
159 Adam Thielen MIN WR
160 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR RB
161 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
162 Raheem Mostert MIA RB
163 Tyrion Davis-Price SF RB
164 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
165 Odell Beckham Jr. FA WR
166 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
167 Matt Ryan IND QB
168 Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB
169 Kadarius Toney NYG WR
170 Tyler Allgeier ATL RB
171 Justin Tucker BAL K
172 Logan Thomas WAS TE
173 William Fuller V FA WR
174 Jameis Winston NO QB
175 Rob Gronkowski FA TE
176 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR
177 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
178 Zamir White LV RB
179 Denver Broncos DEN DST
180 Evan Engram JAC TE
181 Harrison Butker KC K
182 Mecole Hardman KC WR
183 Tyler Badie BAL RB
184 Carson Wentz WAS QB
185 Ryan Fitzpatrick FA QB
186 Corey Davis NYJ WR
187 Dallas Cowboys DAL DST
188 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
189 DJ Chark Jr. DET WR
190 Tyquan Thornton NE WR
191 Trey Sermon SF RB
192 Pierre Strong Jr. FA RB
193 Khalil Shakir BUF WR
194 Marcus Mariota ATL QB
195 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR
196 Curtis Samuel WAS WR
197 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
198 Adam Trautman NO TE
199 Daniel Jones NYG QB
200 Jared Goff DET QB
201 Parris Campbell IND WR
202 Van Jefferson LAR WR
203 Jelani Woods IND TE
204 Tyler Higbee LAR TE
205 Jamaal Williams DET RB
206 Wil Lutz NO K
207 D'Onta Foreman CAR RB
208 Nyheim Hines IND RB
209 Matt Prater ARI K
210 Brandon McManus DEN K
211 Hassan Haskins TEN RB
212 Daniel Carlson LV K
213 Joshua Palmer LAC WR
214 Indianapolis Colts IND DST
215 DeVante Parker NE WR
216 Greg Dulcich DEN TE
217 KJ Hamler DEN WR
218 Miami Dolphins MIA DST
219 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
220 Evan McPherson CIN K
221 Younghoe Koo ATL K
222 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
223 Ryan Succop TB K
224 Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE
225 Donald Parham Jr. LAC TE
226 Gerald Everett LAC TE
227 Davis Mills HOU QB
228 Greg Zuerlein NYJ K
229 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
230 Tyler Bass BUF K
231 Matt Gay LAR K
232 Nico Collins HOU WR
233 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
234 New Orleans Saints NO DST
235 Jarvis Landry NO WR
236 Danny Gray SF WR
237 Romeo Doubs GB WR
238 Julio Jones FA WR
239 Arizona Cardinals ARI DST
240 Calvin Austin III PIT WR
241 Jake Elliott PHI K
242 Jonnu Smith NE TE
243 Chris Carson SEA RB
244 Chris Boswell PIT K
245 Marquez Callaway NO WR
246 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR
247 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
248 Brevin Jordan HOU TE
249 Green Bay Packers GB DST
250 Kendrick Bourne NE WR
251 Chicago Bears CHI DST
252 Jason Sanders MIA K
253 Mitchell Trubisky PIT QB
254 Chris Evans CIN RB
255 Tennessee Titans TEN DST
256 Mason Crosby GB K
257 Cedrick Wilson Jr. MIA WR
258 Robbie Gould SF K
259 Velus Jones Jr. CHI WR
260 Robert Tonyan GB TE
261 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB RB
262 Sam Darnold CAR QB
263 Austin Hooper TEN TE
264 Myles Gaskin MIA RB
265 Graham Gano NYG K
266 Kenyan Drake LV RB
267 Sterling Shepard NYG WR
268 Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST
269 Washington Commanders WAS DST
270 Darrel Williams FA RB
271 Teddy Bridgewater MIA QB
272 Carolina Panthers CAR DST
273 K.J. Osborn MIN WR
274 Jason Myers SEA K
275 Keaontay Ingram ARI RB
276 Braxton Berrios NYJ WR
277 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR
278 Isaiah McKenzie BUF WR
279 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE
280 Dustin Hopkins LAC K
281 Jamison Crowder BUF WR
282 Harrison Bryant CLE TE
283 Hayden Hurst CIN TE
284 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
285 Greg Joseph MIN K
286 Robbie Anderson CAR WR
287 Nick Folk NE K
288 Daniel Bellinger NYG TE
289 Jerome Ford CLE RB
290 Darius Slayton NYG WR
291 Jaret Patterson WAS RB
292 Rodrigo Blankenship IND K
293 Dan Arnold JAC TE
294 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
295 Dyami Brown WAS WR
296 Marlon Mack HOU RB
297 James White NE RB
298 Michael Badgley FA K
299 Kenny Pickett PIT QB
300 Tyler Conklin NYJ TE
301 Randy Bullock TEN K
302 Anthony Schwartz CLE WR
303 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF RB
304 Bryan Edwards ATL WR
305 Ty Chandler MIN RB
306 Eno Benjamin ARI RB
307 Quez Watkins PHI WR
308 Hunter Long MIA TE
309 Amari Rodgers GB WR
310 Zay Jones JAC WR
311 C.J. Uzomah NYJ TE
312 Kylen Granson IND TE
313 Cade Otton TB TE
314 Kyle Philips TEN WR
315 Samaje Perine CIN RB
316 New York Giants NYG DST
317 Tre'Quan Smith NO WR
318 Charlie Kolar BAL TE
319 Zack Moss BUF RB
320 Kyren Williams LAR RB
321 Dee Eskridge SEA WR
322 Justin Jackson FA RB
323 Tommy Tremble CAR TE
324 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K
325 Justyn Ross KC WR
326 Bo Melton SEA WR
327 Boston Scott PHI RB
328 O.J. Howard BUF TE
329 Houston Texans HOU DST
330 Ricky Seals-Jones NYG TE
331 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST
332 John Bates WAS TE
333 Byron Pringle CHI WR
334 Cairo Santos CHI K
335 Isaiah Likely BAL TE
336 Jalen Reagor PHI WR
337 Kene Nwangwu MIN RB
338 Kevin Harris NE RB
339 Randall Cobb GB WR
340 Malik Willis TEN QB
341 Sammy Watkins GB WR
342 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN WR
343 Kevin Austin Jr. JAC WR
344 Mike Davis BAL RB
345 Rex Burkhead HOU RB
346 Kylin Hill GB RB
347 Isaih Pacheco KC RB
348 Phillip Lindsay IND RB
349 Jermar Jefferson DET RB
350 Cole Beasley FA WR
351 Foster Moreau LV TE
352 James Washington DAL WR
353 Josiah Deguara GB TE
354 Darrynton Evans CHI RB
355 Jerick McKinnon FA RB
356 Las Vegas Raiders LV DST
357 Larry Rountree III LAC RB
358 Derrick Gore KC RB
359 Erik Ezukanma MIA WR
360 Devin Duvernay BAL WR
361 Deonte Harty NO WR
362 New York Jets NYJ DST
363 A.J. Green ARI WR
364 Grant Calcaterra PHI TE
365 Will Dissly SEA TE
366 Jake Ferguson DAL TE
367 Laquon Treadwell JAC WR
368 Ty Johnson NYJ RB
369 Desmond Ridder ATL QB
370 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR
371 Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN TE
372 Jared Cook FA TE
373 Braylon Sanders MIA WR
374 Detroit Lions DET DST
375 Giovani Bernard TB RB
376 Josh Reynolds DET WR
377 N'Keal Harry NE WR
378 Jalen Guyton LAC WR
379 Tyler Johnson TB WR
380 Matt Corral CAR QB
381 Dontario Drummond DAL WR
382 Samori Toure GB WR
383 Devonta Freeman FA RB
384 Jordan Howard FA RB
385 Jacob Harris LAR TE
386 JaMycal Hasty SF RB
387 Mark Ingram II NO RB
388 Montrell Washington DEN WR
389 Tylan Wallace BAL WR
390 Nelson Agholor NE WR
391 Denzel Mims NYJ WR
392 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR
393 Damien Williams ATL RB
394 Cole Turner WAS TE
395 Duke Johnson Jr. BUF RB
396 Atlanta Falcons ATL DST
397 Tre' McKitty LAC TE
398 Zane Gonzalez CAR K
399 Joey Slye WAS K
400 Mike Strachan IND WR
401 Jaelon Darden TB WR
402 Noah Gray KC TE
403 Baker Mayfield CLE QB
404 Rashard Higgins CAR WR
405 Tutu Atwell LAR WR
406 Drew Lock SEA QB
407 Geno Smith SEA QB
408 Jalen Nailor MIN WR
409 Quintez Cephus DET WR
410 Geoff Swaim TEN TE
411 Isaiah Weston CLE WR
412 Gardner Minshew II PHI QB
413 Cameron Brate TB TE
414 Juwan Johnson NO TE
415 Taylor Heinicke WAS QB
416 Slade Bolden BAL WR
417 Michael Woods II FA WR
418 Breshad Perriman TB WR
419 Jamal Agnew JAC WR
420 Scotty Miller TB WR
421 Dazz Newsome CHI WR
422 Jordan Love GB QB
423 Kalif Raymond DET WR
424 Makai Polk BAL WR
425 T.Y. Hilton FA WR
426 Keke Coutee IND WR

