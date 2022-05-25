Running back rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

The NFL season is still months away, but with OTAs in full swing and the draft and free agency over, we have a good idea who will be leading their teams at the skill positions. Of course, running back is always tough once you get past the no-doubt No. 1 backs in the league. Committees will continue to be the norm and young backs will come out of nowhere to put up fantasy numbers.

2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs

Jonathan Taylor was a beast last season and all signs point to him having a similar workload this year. Injuries are always a concern, but when you can get a talent like Taylor on a team that will feed him, his upside will remain sky high.

Fantasy managers might be gun shy of Christian McCaffrey, but you know if he can stay healthy he’ll be a league winner. I can’t justify dropping him past No. 2 right now. There are plenty of backs who could shoot up these rankings with some reassurance of a big lead role, but there are also plenty who could be relegated to committee work despite how much we like their potential.