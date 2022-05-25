 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our running back rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season

By Chet Gresham
Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The NFL season is still months away, but with OTAs in full swing and the draft and free agency over, we have a good idea who will be leading their teams at the skill positions. Of course, running back is always tough once you get past the no-doubt No. 1 backs in the league. Committees will continue to be the norm and young backs will come out of nowhere to put up fantasy numbers.

Jonathan Taylor was a beast last season and all signs point to him having a similar workload this year. Injuries are always a concern, but when you can get a talent like Taylor on a team that will feed him, his upside will remain sky high.

Fantasy managers might be gun shy of Christian McCaffrey, but you know if he can stay healthy he’ll be a league winner. I can’t justify dropping him past No. 2 right now. There are plenty of backs who could shoot up these rankings with some reassurance of a big lead role, but there are also plenty who could be relegated to committee work despite how much we like their potential.

Rk Name Team
1 Jonathan Taylor IND
2 Christian McCaffrey CAR
3 Najee Harris PIT
4 Austin Ekeler LAC
5 Javonte Williams DEN
6 Derrick Henry TEN
7 Dalvin Cook MIN
8 D'Andre Swift DET
9 Joe Mixon CIN
10 Cam Akers LAR
11 Alvin Kamara NO
12 Nick Chubb CLE
13 Aaron Jones GB
14 Breece Hall NYJ
15 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
16 Saquon Barkley NYG
17 David Montgomery CHI
18 Antonio Gibson WAS
19 Ken Walker III SEA
20 Leonard Fournette TB
21 J.K. Dobbins BAL
22 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC
23 Elijah Mitchell SF
24 Josh Jacobs LV
25 AJ Dillon GB
26 James Conner ARI
27 Tony Pollard DAL
28 Miles Sanders PHI
29 Damien Harris NE
30 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL
31 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
32 James Cook BUF
33 Kareem Hunt CLE
34 Dameon Pierce HOU
35 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
36 Chase Edmonds MIA
37 Gus Edwards BAL
38 Rachaad White TB
39 Rashaad Penny SEA
40 Devin Singletary BUF
41 Michael Carter NYJ
42 James Robinson JAC
43 Alexander Mattison MIN
44 Isaiah Spiller LAC
45 J.D. McKissic WAS
46 Khalil Herbert CHI
47 Melvin Gordon III DEN
48 D'Ernest Johnson CLE
49 Ronald Jones II KC
50 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
51 Sony Michel MIA
52 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR
53 Raheem Mostert MIA
54 Tyrion Davis-Price SF
55 Kenneth Gainwell PHI
56 Tyler Allgeier ATL
57 Zamir White LV
58 Tyler Badie BAL
59 Trey Sermon SF
60 Pierre Strong Jr. FA
61 Jamaal Williams DET
62 D'Onta Foreman CAR
63 Nyheim Hines IND
64 Hassan Haskins TEN
65 Chuba Hubbard CAR
66 Chris Carson SEA
67 Chris Evans CIN
68 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
69 Myles Gaskin MIA
70 Kenyan Drake LV
71 Darrel Williams FA
72 Keaontay Ingram ARI
73 Jerome Ford CLE
74 Jaret Patterson WAS
75 Marlon Mack HOU
76 James White NE
77 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
78 Ty Chandler MIN
79 Eno Benjamin ARI
80 Samaje Perine CIN
81 Zack Moss BUF
82 Kyren Williams LAR
83 Justin Jackson FA
84 Boston Scott PHI
85 Kene Nwangwu MIN
86 Kevin Harris NE
87 Mike Davis BAL
88 Rex Burkhead HOU
89 Kylin Hill GB
90 Isaih Pacheco KC
91 Phillip Lindsay IND
92 Jermar Jefferson DET
93 Darrynton Evans CHI
94 Jerick McKinnon FA
95 Larry Rountree III LAC
96 Derrick Gore KC
97 Ty Johnson NYJ
98 Giovani Bernard TB
99 Devonta Freeman FA
100 Jordan Howard FA
101 JaMycal Hasty SF
102 Mark Ingram II NO
103 Damien Williams ATL
104 Duke Johnson Jr. BUF

