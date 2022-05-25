Running back rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

The NFL season is still months away, but with OTAs in full swing and the draft and free agency over, we have a good idea who will be leading their teams at the skill positions. Of course, running back is always tough once you get past the no-doubt No. 1 backs in the league. Committees will continue to be the norm and young backs will come out of nowhere to put up fantasy numbers.
Jonathan Taylor was a beast last season and all signs point to him having a similar workload this year. Injuries are always a concern, but when you can get a talent like Taylor on a team that will feed him, his upside will remain sky high.
Fantasy managers might be gun shy of Christian McCaffrey, but you know if he can stay healthy he’ll be a league winner. I can’t justify dropping him past No. 2 right now. There are plenty of backs who could shoot up these rankings with some reassurance of a big lead role, but there are also plenty who could be relegated to committee work despite how much we like their potential.
2022 running back rankings
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|3
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|6
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|7
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|8
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|9
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|10
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|12
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|13
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|14
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|15
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|16
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|17
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|18
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|19
|Ken Walker III
|SEA
|20
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|21
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|22
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|23
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|24
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|25
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|26
|James Conner
|ARI
|27
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|28
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|29
|Damien Harris
|NE
|30
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|31
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|32
|James Cook
|BUF
|33
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|34
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|35
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|36
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|37
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|38
|Rachaad White
|TB
|39
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|40
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|41
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|42
|James Robinson
|JAC
|43
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|44
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|45
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|46
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|47
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|48
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|49
|Ronald Jones II
|KC
|50
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|51
|Sony Michel
|MIA
|52
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|53
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|54
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|SF
|55
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|56
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|57
|Zamir White
|LV
|58
|Tyler Badie
|BAL
|59
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|60
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|FA
|61
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|62
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|63
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|64
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|65
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|66
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|67
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|68
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|69
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|70
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|71
|Darrel Williams
|FA
|72
|Keaontay Ingram
|ARI
|73
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|74
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|75
|Marlon Mack
|HOU
|76
|James White
|NE
|77
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|78
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|79
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|80
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|81
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|82
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|83
|Justin Jackson
|FA
|84
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|85
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|86
|Kevin Harris
|NE
|87
|Mike Davis
|BAL
|88
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|89
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|90
|Isaih Pacheco
|KC
|91
|Phillip Lindsay
|IND
|92
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|93
|Darrynton Evans
|CHI
|94
|Jerick McKinnon
|FA
|95
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|96
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|97
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|98
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|99
|Devonta Freeman
|FA
|100
|Jordan Howard
|FA
|101
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|102
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|103
|Damien Williams
|ATL
|104
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|BUF