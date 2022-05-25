Quarterback rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

The 2022 NFL Draft and the bulk of free agency is now behind us, so it is time to get down to evaluating players for fantasy football. As usual, the quarterbacks are going to have plenty of familiar names, but getting those QBs who can lead your fake teams later in the draft is a big part of setting yourself up for success.
2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Quarterbacks
Probably the biggest question will be DeShaun Watson’s status this season. I expect he’ll face a suspension, but until that happens, I have him as a Top 5 fantasy quarterback. Josh Allen, as long as he’s running and gunning, should be the No. 1 ranked quarterback.
You can make a case for many quarterbacks to be the No. 1 this year, but two of the best just lost their top receivers, as the Packers traded away Davante Adams to the Raiders and the Chiefs let Tyreek Hill go to Miami.
Quarterbacks who add big numbers on the ground like Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson also will miss receivers, as DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for six weeks and the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals. Murray of course gets Brown to throw to now, but Hopkins is one of the best in the league.
2022 running back rankings
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|3
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|6
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|7
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|8
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|9
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|10
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|12
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|13
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|14
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|15
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|16
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|17
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|18
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|19
|Ken Walker III
|SEA
|20
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|21
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|22
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|23
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|24
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|25
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|26
|James Conner
|ARI
|27
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|28
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|29
|Damien Harris
|NE
|30
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|31
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|32
|James Cook
|BUF
|33
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|34
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|35
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|36
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|37
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|38
|Rachaad White
|TB
|39
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|40
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|41
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|42
|James Robinson
|JAC
|43
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|44
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|45
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|46
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|47
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|48
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|49
|Ronald Jones II
|KC
|50
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|51
|Sony Michel
|MIA
|52
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|53
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|54
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|SF
|55
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|56
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|57
|Zamir White
|LV
|58
|Tyler Badie
|BAL
|59
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|60
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|FA
|61
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|62
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|63
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|64
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|65
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|66
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|67
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|68
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|69
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|70
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|71
|Darrel Williams
|FA
|72
|Keaontay Ingram
|ARI
|73
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|74
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|75
|Marlon Mack
|HOU
|76
|James White
|NE
|77
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|78
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|79
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|80
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|81
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|82
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|83
|Justin Jackson
|FA
|84
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|85
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|86
|Kevin Harris
|NE
|87
|Mike Davis
|BAL
|88
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|89
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|90
|Isaih Pacheco
|KC
|91
|Phillip Lindsay
|IND
|92
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|93
|Darrynton Evans
|CHI
|94
|Jerick McKinnon
|FA
|95
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|96
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|97
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|98
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|99
|Devonta Freeman
|FA
|100
|Jordan Howard
|FA
|101
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|102
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|103
|Damien Williams
|ATL
|104
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|BUF