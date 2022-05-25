Quarterback rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

The 2022 NFL Draft and the bulk of free agency is now behind us, so it is time to get down to evaluating players for fantasy football. As usual, the quarterbacks are going to have plenty of familiar names, but getting those QBs who can lead your fake teams later in the draft is a big part of setting yourself up for success.

2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Quarterbacks

Probably the biggest question will be DeShaun Watson’s status this season. I expect he’ll face a suspension, but until that happens, I have him as a Top 5 fantasy quarterback. Josh Allen, as long as he’s running and gunning, should be the No. 1 ranked quarterback.

You can make a case for many quarterbacks to be the No. 1 this year, but two of the best just lost their top receivers, as the Packers traded away Davante Adams to the Raiders and the Chiefs let Tyreek Hill go to Miami.

Quarterbacks who add big numbers on the ground like Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson also will miss receivers, as DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for six weeks and the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals. Murray of course gets Brown to throw to now, but Hopkins is one of the best in the league.