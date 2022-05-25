Wide receiver rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

The NFL Draft is done. Free agency is just a few injured stragglers hoping to get better and land on a team. And the slowest part of the NFL juggernaut is starting up. Yes, we have OTAs, but they’re short and guys running around without pads just isn’t the same as training camp. But, we do have fantasy football research!
This offseason has seen a lot of big name wide receivers on the move that nobody expected to be on the move. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown all were traded despite playing great football in 2021.
2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers
It’s hard to love Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown in their new homes for fantasy, so it looks like the young guys are going to top my rankings this season. I don’t know how you can’t love Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb this season. Cooper Kupp will again be a force, but repeating his 2021 numbers will be tough and hopefully Allen Robinson can get some of his own now that he’s in L.A.
Rookie receivers have thrived as the league has gotten more pass friendly, so we can’t overlook them either. Drake London, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Skyy Moore, Jameson Wilson, and others could make a real impact on their teams and in fantasy football this season.
2022 wide receiver rankings
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|4
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|6
|Davante Adams
|LV
|7
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|8
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|9
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|10
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|11
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|12
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|13
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|14
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|15
|Mike Evans
|TB
|16
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|17
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|18
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|19
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|20
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|21
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|22
|Drake London
|ATL
|23
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|24
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|25
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|26
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|27
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|28
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|29
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|30
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|31
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|32
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|33
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|34
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|35
|Chris Olave
|NO
|36
|Allen Robinson II
|LAR
|37
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|38
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|39
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|40
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|41
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|42
|Christian Watson
|GB
|43
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|44
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|45
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|46
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|47
|George Pickens
|PIT
|48
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|49
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|50
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|51
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|52
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|53
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|54
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|55
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|56
|David Bell
|CLE
|57
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|58
|Russell Gage
|TB
|59
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|60
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|61
|John Metchie III
|HOU
|62
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|63
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|64
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|65
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|66
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|FA
|67
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|68
|William Fuller V
|FA
|69
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|70
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|71
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|72
|DJ Chark Jr.
|DET
|73
|Tyquan Thornton
|NE
|74
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|75
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|76
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|77
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|78
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|79
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|80
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|81
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|82
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|83
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|84
|Danny Gray
|SF
|85
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|86
|Julio Jones
|FA
|87
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|88
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|89
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|90
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|91
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|MIA
|92
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|93
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|94
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|95
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|96
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|97
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|98
|Jamison Crowder
|BUF
|99
|Robbie Anderson
|CAR
|100
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|101
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|102
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|103
|Bryan Edwards
|ATL
|104
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|105
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|106
|Zay Jones
|JAC
|107
|Kyle Philips
|TEN
|108
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|109
|Dee Eskridge
|SEA
|110
|Justyn Ross
|KC
|111
|Bo Melton
|SEA
|112
|Byron Pringle
|CHI
|113
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|114
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|115
|Sammy Watkins
|GB
|116
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|117
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|JAC
|118
|Cole Beasley
|FA
|119
|James Washington
|DAL
|120
|Erik Ezukanma
|MIA
|121
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|122
|Deonte Harty
|NO
|123
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|124
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|125
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|126
|Braylon Sanders
|MIA
|127
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|128
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|129
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|130
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|131
|Dontario Drummond
|DAL
|132
|Samori Toure
|GB
|133
|Montrell Washington
|DEN
|134
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|135
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|136
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|137
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|138
|Mike Strachan
|IND
|139
|Jaelon Darden
|TB
|140
|Rashard Higgins
|CAR
|141
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|142
|Jalen Nailor
|MIN
|143
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|144
|Isaiah Weston
|CLE
|145
|Slade Bolden
|BAL
|146
|Michael Woods II
|FA
|147
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|148
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|149
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|150
|Dazz Newsome
|CHI
|151
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|152
|Makai Polk
|BAL
|153
|T.Y. Hilton
|FA
|154
|Keke Coutee
|IND