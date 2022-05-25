 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our wide receiver rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season

By Chet Gresham
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a catch during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The NFL Draft is done. Free agency is just a few injured stragglers hoping to get better and land on a team. And the slowest part of the NFL juggernaut is starting up. Yes, we have OTAs, but they’re short and guys running around without pads just isn’t the same as training camp. But, we do have fantasy football research!

This offseason has seen a lot of big name wide receivers on the move that nobody expected to be on the move. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown all were traded despite playing great football in 2021.

2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers

It’s hard to love Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown in their new homes for fantasy, so it looks like the young guys are going to top my rankings this season. I don’t know how you can’t love Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb this season. Cooper Kupp will again be a force, but repeating his 2021 numbers will be tough and hopefully Allen Robinson can get some of his own now that he’s in L.A.

Rookie receivers have thrived as the league has gotten more pass friendly, so we can’t overlook them either. Drake London, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Skyy Moore, Jameson Wilson, and others could make a real impact on their teams and in fantasy football this season.

2022 wide receiver rankings

Rk Name Tm
Rk Name Tm
1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
2 Justin Jefferson MIN
3 CeeDee Lamb DAL
4 Cooper Kupp LAR
5 Stefon Diggs BUF
6 Davante Adams LV
7 Tyreek Hill MIA
8 Tee Higgins CIN
9 DK Metcalf SEA
10 A.J. Brown PHI
11 Deebo Samuel SF
12 Jaylen Waddle MIA
13 DJ Moore CAR
14 Diontae Johnson PIT
15 Mike Evans TB
16 Michael Pittman Jr. IND
17 Terry McLaurin WAS
18 Keenan Allen LAC
19 Chris Godwin TB
20 Mike Williams LAC
21 Michael Thomas NO
22 Drake London ATL
23 Treylon Burks TEN
24 Rashod Bateman BAL
25 Jameson Williams DET
26 Amari Cooper CLE
27 Garrett Wilson NYJ
28 Elijah Moore NYJ
29 Tyler Lockett SEA
30 Courtland Sutton DEN
31 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC
32 DeVonta Smith PHI
33 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
34 Jerry Jeudy DEN
35 Chris Olave NO
36 Allen Robinson II LAR
37 Skyy Moore KC
38 DeAndre Hopkins ARI
39 Darnell Mooney CHI
40 Brandin Cooks HOU
41 Christian Kirk JAC
42 Christian Watson GB
43 Jahan Dotson WAS
44 Gabriel Davis BUF
45 Chase Claypool PIT
46 Allen Lazard GB
47 George Pickens PIT
48 Marquise Brown ARI
49 Brandon Aiyuk SF
50 Tim Patrick DEN
51 Kenny Golladay NYG
52 Hunter Renfrow LV
53 Robert Woods TEN
54 Michael Gallup DAL
55 Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC
56 David Bell CLE
57 Alec Pierce IND
58 Russell Gage TB
59 Rondale Moore ARI
60 Jalen Tolbert DAL
61 John Metchie III HOU
62 Wan'Dale Robinson NYG
63 Jakobi Meyers NE
64 Tyler Boyd CIN
65 Adam Thielen MIN
66 Odell Beckham Jr. FA
67 Kadarius Toney NYG
68 William Fuller V FA
69 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
70 Mecole Hardman KC
71 Corey Davis NYJ
72 DJ Chark Jr. DET
73 Tyquan Thornton NE
74 Khalil Shakir BUF
75 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR
76 Curtis Samuel WAS
77 Parris Campbell IND
78 Van Jefferson LAR
79 Joshua Palmer LAC
80 DeVante Parker NE
81 KJ Hamler DEN
82 Nico Collins HOU
83 Jarvis Landry NO
84 Danny Gray SF
85 Romeo Doubs GB
86 Julio Jones FA
87 Calvin Austin III PIT
88 Marquez Callaway NO
89 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE
90 Kendrick Bourne NE
91 Cedrick Wilson Jr. MIA
92 Velus Jones Jr. CHI
93 Sterling Shepard NYG
94 K.J. Osborn MIN
95 Braxton Berrios NYJ
96 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC
97 Isaiah McKenzie BUF
98 Jamison Crowder BUF
99 Robbie Anderson CAR
100 Darius Slayton NYG
101 Dyami Brown WAS
102 Anthony Schwartz CLE
103 Bryan Edwards ATL
104 Quez Watkins PHI
105 Amari Rodgers GB
106 Zay Jones JAC
107 Kyle Philips TEN
108 Tre'Quan Smith NO
109 Dee Eskridge SEA
110 Justyn Ross KC
111 Bo Melton SEA
112 Byron Pringle CHI
113 Jalen Reagor PHI
114 Randall Cobb GB
115 Sammy Watkins GB
116 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN
117 Kevin Austin Jr. JAC
118 Cole Beasley FA
119 James Washington DAL
120 Erik Ezukanma MIA
121 Devin Duvernay BAL
122 Deonte Harty NO
123 A.J. Green ARI
124 Laquon Treadwell JAC
125 Emmanuel Sanders BUF
126 Braylon Sanders MIA
127 Josh Reynolds DET
128 N'Keal Harry NE
129 Jalen Guyton LAC
130 Tyler Johnson TB
131 Dontario Drummond DAL
132 Samori Toure GB
133 Montrell Washington DEN
134 Tylan Wallace BAL
135 Nelson Agholor NE
136 Denzel Mims NYJ
137 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
138 Mike Strachan IND
139 Jaelon Darden TB
140 Rashard Higgins CAR
141 Tutu Atwell LAR
142 Jalen Nailor MIN
143 Quintez Cephus DET
144 Isaiah Weston CLE
145 Slade Bolden BAL
146 Michael Woods II FA
147 Breshad Perriman TB
148 Jamal Agnew JAC
149 Scotty Miller TB
150 Dazz Newsome CHI
151 Kalif Raymond DET
152 Makai Polk BAL
153 T.Y. Hilton FA
154 Keke Coutee IND

