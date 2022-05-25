Wide receiver rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

The NFL Draft is done. Free agency is just a few injured stragglers hoping to get better and land on a team. And the slowest part of the NFL juggernaut is starting up. Yes, we have OTAs, but they’re short and guys running around without pads just isn’t the same as training camp. But, we do have fantasy football research!

This offseason has seen a lot of big name wide receivers on the move that nobody expected to be on the move. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown all were traded despite playing great football in 2021.

2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers

It’s hard to love Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown in their new homes for fantasy, so it looks like the young guys are going to top my rankings this season. I don’t know how you can’t love Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb this season. Cooper Kupp will again be a force, but repeating his 2021 numbers will be tough and hopefully Allen Robinson can get some of his own now that he’s in L.A.

Rookie receivers have thrived as the league has gotten more pass friendly, so we can’t overlook them either. Drake London, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Skyy Moore, Jameson Wilson, and others could make a real impact on their teams and in fantasy football this season.