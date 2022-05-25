Tight end rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

The 2022 Draft is in the rearview mirror and free agency is all but over, so we should have a decent idea of who will be making plays on offense come Week 1. And as usual, tight ends will be tough to predict. Each year there are plenty of tight end sleepers that appear set to take a step up in fantasy, but rarely do those sleepers wake up.
2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Tight Ends
The absence of Tyreek Hill is going to help focus even more looks Travis Kelce’s way, but Kyle Pitts has youth and also a big target share as well. Mark Andrews is also right in the mix for the No. 1 spot, but Darren Waller will likely take a step back in usage with Davante Adams in the mix.
Irv Smith Jr. is going to be a popular pick, which I am fully on board with. Adam Thielen appears to be slightly over the hill and the Vikings new offense should be much more pass heavy this season. But, in the end, grabbing a Top 3 tight end might be the way to go to help ensure a consistent fantasy outing from the TE spot each week.
2022 tight end rankings
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|4
|Darren Waller
|LV
|5
|George Kittle
|SF
|6
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|9
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|10
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|12
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|13
|David Njoku
|CLE
|14
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|16
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|17
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|18
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|19
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|20
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|21
|Rob Gronkowski
|FA
|22
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|23
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|24
|Jelani Woods
|IND
|25
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|26
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|27
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|28
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|29
|Gerald Everett
|LAC
|30
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|31
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|32
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|33
|Austin Hooper
|TEN
|34
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|35
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|36
|Hayden Hurst
|CIN
|37
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|38
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|39
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|40
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|41
|C.J. Uzomah
|NYJ
|42
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|43
|Cade Otton
|TB
|44
|Charlie Kolar
|BAL
|45
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|46
|O.J. Howard
|BUF
|47
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|NYG
|48
|John Bates
|WAS
|49
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|50
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|51
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|52
|Grant Calcaterra
|PHI
|53
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|54
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|55
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|56
|Jared Cook
|FA
|57
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|58
|Cole Turner
|WAS
|59
|Tre' McKitty
|LAC
|60
|Noah Gray
|KC
|61
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|62
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|63
|Juwan Johnson
|NO