Tight end rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

The 2022 Draft is in the rearview mirror and free agency is all but over, so we should have a decent idea of who will be making plays on offense come Week 1. And as usual, tight ends will be tough to predict. Each year there are plenty of tight end sleepers that appear set to take a step up in fantasy, but rarely do those sleepers wake up.

2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Tight Ends

The absence of Tyreek Hill is going to help focus even more looks Travis Kelce’s way, but Kyle Pitts has youth and also a big target share as well. Mark Andrews is also right in the mix for the No. 1 spot, but Darren Waller will likely take a step back in usage with Davante Adams in the mix.

Irv Smith Jr. is going to be a popular pick, which I am fully on board with. Adam Thielen appears to be slightly over the hill and the Vikings new offense should be much more pass heavy this season. But, in the end, grabbing a Top 3 tight end might be the way to go to help ensure a consistent fantasy outing from the TE spot each week.