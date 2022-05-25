 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end rankings for 2022 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our tight end rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season

By Chet Gresham
Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball after a reception as Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defends during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2022 Draft is in the rearview mirror and free agency is all but over, so we should have a decent idea of who will be making plays on offense come Week 1. And as usual, tight ends will be tough to predict. Each year there are plenty of tight end sleepers that appear set to take a step up in fantasy, but rarely do those sleepers wake up.

The absence of Tyreek Hill is going to help focus even more looks Travis Kelce’s way, but Kyle Pitts has youth and also a big target share as well. Mark Andrews is also right in the mix for the No. 1 spot, but Darren Waller will likely take a step back in usage with Davante Adams in the mix.

Irv Smith Jr. is going to be a popular pick, which I am fully on board with. Adam Thielen appears to be slightly over the hill and the Vikings new offense should be much more pass heavy this season. But, in the end, grabbing a Top 3 tight end might be the way to go to help ensure a consistent fantasy outing from the TE spot each week.

Rk Name Team
1 Kyle Pitts ATL
2 Travis Kelce KC
3 Mark Andrews BAL
4 Darren Waller LV
5 George Kittle SF
6 Irv Smith Jr. MIN
7 T.J. Hockenson DET
8 Dallas Goedert PHI
9 Dalton Schultz DAL
10 Dawson Knox BUF
11 Pat Freiermuth PIT
12 Cole Kmet CHI
13 David Njoku CLE
14 Noah Fant SEA
15 Mike Gesicki MIA
16 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN
17 Hunter Henry NE
18 Zach Ertz ARI
19 Trey McBride ARI
20 Logan Thomas WAS
21 Rob Gronkowski FA
22 Evan Engram JAC
23 Adam Trautman NO
24 Jelani Woods IND
25 Tyler Higbee LAR
26 Greg Dulcich DEN
27 Jeremy Ruckert NYJ
28 Donald Parham Jr. LAC
29 Gerald Everett LAC
30 Jonnu Smith NE
31 Brevin Jordan HOU
32 Robert Tonyan GB
33 Austin Hooper TEN
34 Mo Alie-Cox IND
35 Harrison Bryant CLE
36 Hayden Hurst CIN
37 Daniel Bellinger NYG
38 Dan Arnold JAC
39 Tyler Conklin NYJ
40 Hunter Long MIA
41 C.J. Uzomah NYJ
42 Kylen Granson IND
43 Cade Otton TB
44 Charlie Kolar BAL
45 Tommy Tremble CAR
46 O.J. Howard BUF
47 Ricky Seals-Jones NYG
48 John Bates WAS
49 Isaiah Likely BAL
50 Foster Moreau LV
51 Josiah Deguara GB
52 Grant Calcaterra PHI
53 Will Dissly SEA
54 Jake Ferguson DAL
55 Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN
56 Jared Cook FA
57 Jacob Harris LAR
58 Cole Turner WAS
59 Tre' McKitty LAC
60 Noah Gray KC
61 Geoff Swaim TEN
62 Cameron Brate TB
63 Juwan Johnson NO

