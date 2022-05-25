Predicting each Jacksonville Jaguars matchup in 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars once again finished as the worst team in the NFL, skidding a 3-14 season. But that was at least two more wins than they had the season before, and it was good enough for the first overall pick in the draft again, which they used to take Travon Walker, a talented, but unpolished pass rusher whose contribution could be limited in year one.

Still, the Jaguars got better via the addition by subtraction route, booting clubhouse cancer Urban Meyer before the season ended. He didn’t even last a year, which is an improvement for a team that usually extends bad coaches one or two more seasons too long. This season isn’t so much about vaulting into contention as it development. The Jaguars need to see progress from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, last year’s No. 1 pick who was widely seen as a blue chip prospect. If they can do that, the rest should start taking care of itself down the road, and if nothing else, it should make games a little more competitive in 2022.

Week 1: at Washington Commanders LOSS (0-1)

Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts LOSS (0-2)

Week 3: at Los Angeles Chargers LOSS (0-3)

Week 4: at Philadelphia Eagles LOSS (0-4)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans WIN (1-4)

Week 6: at Indianapolis Colts LOSS (1-5)

Week 7: vs. New York Giants WIN (2-5)

Week 8: vs. Denver Broncos LOSS (2-6)

Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders LOSS (2-7)

Week 10: at Kansas City Chiefs LOSS (2-8)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens LOSS (2-9)

Week 13: at Detroit Lions WIN (3-9)

Week 14: at Tennessee Titans LOSS (3-10)

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys WIN (4-10)

Week 16: at New York Jets LOSS (4-11)

Week 17: at Houston Texans WIN (5-11)

Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans LOSS (5-12)

That’s not an easy schedule, especially with the AFC West on the docket this year. The Jaguars do have a few opponents on similar footing, teams they could easily beat if we see a smidge of growth from Lawrence et al. This is also a Jaguars team capable of pulling off an upset or two this year. Here, we’ve got them taking down the Cowboys, but it could easily be a few other teams on the schedule. They’ll need to make that happen if they’re going to get more than six wins in 2022.

Win total odds: Over 6 (-120); Under 6 (+100)

Pick: Under

