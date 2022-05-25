Predicting each Kansas City Chiefs matchup in 2022

After two straight Super Bowl appearances, including winning it all for the 2019 season, the Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short last season, losing in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals. But they did make the Conference Championship for the fourth season in a row, and they’ll be looking to get back to the big one this year.

Of course, they’ll have to do that without Tyreek Hill. One of the game’s best playmakers, the Chiefs traded him away to the Dolphins in exchange for a heap of draft picks. It wasn’t a bad move, but just how much will they miss a guy who scared the hell out of opposing defenses. To replace him, they’ll turn to a patchwork of receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and electric rookie Skyy Moore. They did upgrade the defense, re-upping Frank Clark and drafting two starters, Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis, with their first-round picks.

The question heading into the 2022 season is whether or not the Chiefs did enough to keep pace with a rapidly improving AFC West and conference powerhouses like Buffalo and Tennessee.

Week 1: at Arizona Cardinals WIN (1-0)

Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Chargers LOSS (1-1)

Week 3: at Indianapolis Colts WIN (2-1)

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers LOSS (2-2)

Week 5: vs. Las Vegas Raiders WIN (3-2)

Week 6: vs. Buffalo Bills WIN (4-2)

Week 7: at San Francisco 49ers WIN (5-2)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: vs. Tennessee Titans WIN (6-2)

Week 10: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (7-2)

Week 11: at Los Angeles Chargers LOSS (7-3)

Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams WIN (8-3)

Week 13: at Cincinnati Bengals WIN (9-3)

Week 14: at Denver Broncos LOSS (9-4)

Week 15: at Houston Texans WIN (10-4)

Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks WIN (11-4)

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos WIN (12-4)

Week 18: at Las Vegas Raiders LOSS (12-5)

Win total odds: Over 10.5 (-110); Under 10.5 (-110)

Pick: Over

