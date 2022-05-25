Predicting each Houston Texans matchup in 2022

The Houston Texans have the lowest expectations of any team heading into this upcoming season as they officially turn the page on the Deshaun Watson era. They are starting a complete rebuild in the first season with Lovie Smith as the head coach.

Watson sat out all of last season, and the Texans finished with a 4-13 record, winning just four games for the second year in a row. Houston fired head coach David Culley after just one season in charge and dealt Watson to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. The Texans had plenty of high draft picks to bolster their roster, and they spent first round picks on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and guard Kenyon Green.

Week 1: Indianapolis Colts WIN (1-0)

Week 2: at Denver Broncos LOSS (1-1)

Week 3: at Chicago Bears WIN (2-1)

Week 4: Los Angeles Chargers LOSS (2-2)

Week 5: at Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (3-2)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: at Las Vegas Raiders LOSS (3-3)

Week 8: Tennessee Titans LOSS (3-4)

Week 9: Philadelphia Eagles WIN (4-4)

Week 10: at New York Giants LOSS (4-5)

Week 11: Washington Commanders LOSS (4-6)

Week 12: at Miami Dolphins LOSS (4-7)

Week 13: Cleveland Browns LOSS (4-8)

Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys LOSS (4-9)

Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs LOSS (4-10)

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans LOSS (4-11)

Week 17: Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (5-11)

Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts LOSS (5-12)

The Texans will not get too many eyeballs from NFL fans this season with just one primetime game when they take on the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Houston has the 14th easiest schedule in terms of 2021 records, but their schedule is 23rd in projected 2022 win totals.

Win total odds: Under 4.5 (-120) Over 4.5 (+100)

Pick: Over 4.5

You should be able to tell early on in the season whether the Texans can surpass this win total because most of their easiest games are right out of the gate. I think they’ll start out strong before things start to settle down and teams start to take advantage of the weaknesses on the Houston roster.

