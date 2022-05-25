Predicting each Miami Dolphins matchup in 2022

The Miami Dolphins had a horrendous start to the 2021-22 season, but were able to turn things around in the second half. They finished with a 9-8 record barely missing the playoffs. They hoped Too Tagovailoa would have a breakout season, but their seemed to be some tension between him and the coaching staff. Following the season, the Dolphins fired Brian Flores which was a questionable move to say the least.

In one of the most surprising moves of the offseason, the Dolphins traded the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill. That gives Tua two legitimate receiving weapons in Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In free agency, the Dolphins signed Terron Armstead which gives the Dolphins a legitimate veteran tackle to help lead that offensive line.

Week 1: New England Patriots WIN (1-0)

Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens LOSS (1-1)

Week 3: Buffalo Bills LOSS (1-2)

Week 4: at Cincinnati Bengals WIN (2-2)

Week 5: at New York Jets WIN (3-2)

Week 6: Minnesota Vikings WIN (4-2)

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers WIN (5-2)

Week 8: at Detroit Lions WIN (6-2)

Week 9: at Chicago Bears WIN (7-2)

Week 10: Cleveland Browns LOSS (7-3)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Houston Texans WIN (8-3)

Week 13: at San Francisco 49ers WIN (9-3)

Week 14: at Los Angeles Chargers LOSS (9-4)

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills LOSS (9-5)

Week 16: Green Bay Packers LOSS (9-6)

Week 17: at New England Patriots LOSS (9-7)

Week 18: New York Jets WIN (10-7)

Playing the AFC North is extremely difficult now as every team is a postseason contender. The Dolphins will have some major tests in Week 2, Week 3, and Week 4 as they take on the Ravens, Bills, and Bengals in order. Late in the season, the Dolphins will host the Packers which will be tough as well. That could be a must win if the Dolphins want to make the playoffs.

Win total odds: Over 9 (-125) Under 9 (+105)

Pick: Over 9 (-125)

With their two big additions in the offseason, the Dolphins offense should be able to get them into the playoffs this season. They’ll likely need 10 wins to get in as a Wild Card. There are a few games on the schedule that could go both ways, but they’ll likely need to pull off a few upsets throughout the season to go over this number, and I think they will.

