NASCAR schedule for Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s events. There will be a Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series race held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series is up first on Friday, May 27th, with practice at 1:30 p.m., qualifying at 2 p.m. and the North Carolina Education Lottery at 8:30 p.m. ET. Xfinity practice and qualifying will be on Friday with the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday. Cup Series practice and qualifying will be on Saturday, with the Coca-Cola 600 running at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29th.

The Coca-Cola 600 will air on FS1. Kyle Larson won the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 and he is tied with Kyle Busch for the best odds to win this year’s race installed at +550. They are followed by Chase Elliot (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) for the best odds to win the 2022 Coca-Cola 600. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times below are ET.

Friday, May 27

1:30 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

2:00 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

3:30 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

4:00 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

8:30 p.m. — North Carolina Education Lottery 200 — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, May 28

1 p.m. — Alsco Uniforms 300 — FS1, FOX.com/live

7 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

7:45 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, May 29

6:00 p.m. — Coca-Cola 600 — FOX, FOX.com/live