Picks for Blues vs. Avalanche in Game 5 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche can advance to the Western Conference Final with a win in Game 5 of their Western Conference second round series against the St. Louis Blues. TNT will air the game from Ball Arena in Denver. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Colorado rolled to a 6-3 win in Game 4 and hold a 3-1 series lead.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blues vs. Avalanche: Game 5 prediction

Goal Line: Blues +1.5 (-120); Avalanche -1.5 (+100)

Blues: +210

Avalanche: -260

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+105); Under 6.5 (-115)

The Colorado Avalanche flexed their muscles in the two wins at St. Louis to take command of this series. The Blues looked unhinged in Game 4 with their cheap shots on Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, but yet still watched Kadri put a hat trick up on them. Colorado looks too strong, too deep, too talented and I don’t think St. Louis has any confidence in goalie Ville Husso.

Pick: Avalanche +1.5 (+100)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.