Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946.

There will be 120 golfers invited to the tournament as the invitationals are typically smaller than a regular tournament field. The reigning winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Jason Kokrak, who won in 2021 with a 14-under. The runner-up was Jordan Spieth, who finished two strokes behind him.

Coming fresh off a win at the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge installed at +800. Scottie Scheffler (+1000), Spieth (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1200) and Will Zalatoris (+2000) round out the golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Kokrak has +3500 odds to repeat as the winner at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The weather looks great for this weekend’s tournament. The golfers may be hot, but at least there isn’t expected to be any rain. It will be interesting to see how the wind affects gameplay as it will change strength and direction almost every day.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, starting Thursday, May 26 and ending Sunday, May 29.

Thursday, May 26th

Hi 84°, Low 59°: Sunny, pleasant and warmer with a 0% chance of rain. Wind NW 10mph.

Friday, May 27th

Hi 89°, Low 61°: Sunny and pleasant with a 0% chance of rain. Wind NNE 6mph.

Saturday, May 28th

Hi 92°, Low 74°: Sunny and breezy with a 2% chance of rain. Wind S 15 mph

Sunday, May 29th

Hi 93°, Low 72°: Sunshine, breezy and warm with a 3% chance of rain. Wind S 16 mph