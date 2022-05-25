Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas is home to one of the oldest consecutively-held tournaments on the PGA Tour, as this week the Charles Schwab Challenge returns to the same course the event has played annually since 1946.

This is one of five tournaments on the PGA Tour given “invitational” status, therefore the field is reduced to just 120 players, and the prize money and exemptions are a bit sweeter than your average tour stop. It also means not every player with a Tour card can compete, as the eligibility of the field usually trickles down to the top 80 players from last year’s FedEx Cup points list. But there’s a whopping 12 sponsors exemptions, and two players picked by previous Colonial winners. Plus previous winners of this event, major winners and Ryder Cup participants, as well as a few other invitational winners at other events, are given the highest priority.

Right now last week’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800. Texan and 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is the second choice at +1000, and they’ll be paired in a feature group for the first two days of this event with last year’s Colonial winner Jason Kokrak (+3500).

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, as well as the Golf Channel from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.