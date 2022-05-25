Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, May 25

Here are three player props to explore during today’s 13-game MLB slate, starting with a slumping star hitter who may be primed for a big night.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, May 25

Joey Votto, OVER 1.5 total bases (+100)

It’s so weird to see Votto with a batting average of sub-.150 into May. And that’s even with a couple of decent nights recently after a nearly three-week stint on the COVID IL. Votto has had three extra-base hits over his past five games. Tonight, he’ll face a familiar nemesis in Kyle Hendricks, against whom Votto is 13-for-36. Seven of those hits are of the extra-base variety.

Francisco Lindor, OVER 0.5 home runs (+475)

Jakob Junis will be on the mound for the Giants today, and no hitter has done more damage against him than Lindor. The Mets star shortstop is 18-for-36 with five HRs in his career versus Junis.

Julio Urias, OVER 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

Urias’ velocity drop is one reason why his K rate has slumped as well this year. But reaching five strikeouts against a hapless Nationals lineup is worth the investment at plus money.

