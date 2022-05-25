 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, May 25

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Wednesday’s slate.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Here are three player props to explore during today’s 13-game MLB slate, starting with a slumping star hitter who may be primed for a big night.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, May 25

Joey Votto, OVER 1.5 total bases (+100)

It’s so weird to see Votto with a batting average of sub-.150 into May. And that’s even with a couple of decent nights recently after a nearly three-week stint on the COVID IL. Votto has had three extra-base hits over his past five games. Tonight, he’ll face a familiar nemesis in Kyle Hendricks, against whom Votto is 13-for-36. Seven of those hits are of the extra-base variety.

Francisco Lindor, OVER 0.5 home runs (+475)

Jakob Junis will be on the mound for the Giants today, and no hitter has done more damage against him than Lindor. The Mets star shortstop is 18-for-36 with five HRs in his career versus Junis.

Julio Urias, OVER 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

Urias’ velocity drop is one reason why his K rate has slumped as well this year. But reaching five strikeouts against a hapless Nationals lineup is worth the investment at plus money.

