Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, May 25

The MLB has a nearly full slate with plenty of games going on during the day, but DFS players will have to wait for the evening’s games to participate in the main slate of matchups on DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, May 25.

Angels vs. Rangers, 9:38 p.m. ET

Mike Trout ($6,100)

Shohei Ohtani ($5,600)

Anthony Rendon ($4,400)

Jared Walsh ($3,800)

The Los Angeles Angels will get the best pitching matchup among the five games on the main DFS slate as they go up against the Texas Rangers starter Glenn Otto, who will enter with a 5.55 ERA over his first five starts of 2022. He has just 11 career starts over the last couple seasons and has yet to show consistency early on and will see two of the top hitters in baseball.

Phillies vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper ($6,000)

Jean Segura ($4,900)

Rhys Hoskins ($4,800)

Kyle Schwarber ($4,200)

The Philadelphia Phillies will match up against the Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton, who is off to a slow start in his second season with the franchise. Morton will go into his ninth start with a 4.95 ERA, and the Phillies scored a combined 12 runs over the first two games of this series.

Astros vs. Guardians, 8:10 p.m. ET

Jose Altuve ($5,500)

Yordan Alvarez ($5,200)

Kyle Tucker ($4,900)

Alex Bregman ($4,800)

The Houston Astros have the highest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook when factoring in the juice among the teams competing in the night slate. Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill has been strong this season with a 3.48 ERA in seven starts, but oddsmakers suggest Houston should have some success at the plate Wednesday night.