How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the May 25th episode

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

We have finally reached Double or Nothing week in AEW and the company has officially touched down in Sin City ahead of Sunday’s pay-per-view. Tonight’s show is action packed and they put the finishing touches on the build.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, May 25th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Just four days ahead of their main event title match at Double or Nothing, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and CM Punk will meet face-to-face in the ring. The two have spent weeks preparing for the match but haven’t really exchanged words directly to each other in the buildup. That will change tonight.

MJF and Wardlow are on a collision course for DON and just four days before that, the latter must face the “Chairman” Shawn Spears inside a steel cage with the former acting as the special guest referee. This is part of the conditions MJF laid out for his associate prior to their match at the ppv. Last week, MJF delivered nine lashes to the back of Wardlow before giving him a low blow.

The Owen Hart Foundation tournament is entering it’s final stages and we’ll have semifinal matchups for both the men’s and women’s brackets tonight. On the men’s side, Samoa Joe will go one-one-one with Kyle O’Reilly and the winners will advance to face Adam Cole in the finals at the ppv. On the women’s side, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will face Toni Storm and the winner will face either Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander in the final.

Also on the show, FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championship against Roppongi Vice and Jungle Boy, Swerve Strickland, and Ricky Starks will compete in a trios match.