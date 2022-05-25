Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, May 25

The MLB will feature 13 games throughout the day on Wednesday from early afternoon till late at night with a ton of money-making opportunities across the board.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, May 25

Pirates Moneyline (-120)

The Pittsburgh Pirates will go for the series victory in the first game of Wednesday’s MLB slate, and they should have the pitching edge in this spot. Zach Thompson has a 4.88 ERA this season but allowed just 1 run over 17 innings of work this month following a poor showing in April. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner, who will make his second appearance this season. In three career starts over the last two seasons, he allowed 12 runs over 11.1 innings.

This is a matchup featuring one of the best offenses in baseball with the New York Yankees, which continue to crush home runs, against a Baltimore Orioles offense that ranks among the worst in the league. JP Sears will make the first start of his career for New York, and he made just 2 career appearances that occurred last month, throwing 2 innings in relief. Baltimore will rely on first-year starter Tyler Wells, who has a 4.41 ERA heading into start No. 9 and hasn’t gone all that deep into games.

Athletics-Mariners Under 7 runs (-120)

This is the lowest under of the day when factoring in the juice, but there’s still a lot to like about the under. The Oakland Athletics rank dead last in on-base percentage this season and while the Seattle Mariners rank more in the middle of the pack offensively, they will go up against Paul Blackburn, who has been fantastic in 2022. Heading into his eighth start, he has a 1.91 ERA, so runs should be at a premium in this spot.

Christian Javier Under 5.5 strikeouts (-130)

The Houston Astros starter has been a great strikeout thrower early on in his career, but I’ll still recommend the under total in this one. He will get a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, which do a great job at creating contact. They average the fewest number of strikeouts per game in 2022.

