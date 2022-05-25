MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, May 25

The MLB has 13 games scheduled to be played on Wednesday with five of them featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings for the nightcap. Below is a preview of the top players available in addition to value plays to consider before you submit your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Lucas Giolito, CWS vs. BOS ($9,800) — The Chicago White Sox starter is the most expensive pitcher of the night, and he will make his seventh start and comes in with a 2.84 ERA has he continues to be an excellent piece of this staff over the last few years. He has put up high strikeout numbers throughout his career, and he’s off to a great start in that category this season.

Christian Javier, HOU vs. CLE ($9,300) — The Houston Astros pitcher has a 2.87 ERA going into his ninth appearance of the season, though this will be his fifth start as he gets ready for a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians. He has been fantastic this season outside of a blowup start earlier this month when he gave up 7 earned runs over 3.2 innings against the Washington Nationals.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. BAL ($6,200) — The New York Yankees outfielder continues to increase his lead in home runs with 17, at least five more than every other player in the MLB and ranks inside the top five in total RBIs with 34.

Mike Trout, LAA vs. TEX ($6,100) — The Los Angeles Angels outfielder is putting up yet another fantastic season at the plate across the board with a .436 on-base percentage, .328 batting average and 12 home runs, which is the second-most in baseball.

Value Pitcher

JP Sears, NYY vs. BAL ($5,500) — JP Sears will make his first career MLB start for the Yankees after throwing a pair of scoreless innings in relief last month as a rookie. He started in the minor leagues and will go up against a Baltimore Orioles lineup that averages the fourth most strikeouts per game and ranks 26th in runs per game.

Value Hitter

Jared Walsh, LAA vs. TEX ($3,800) — The Los Angeles Angels first baseman will get a solid matchup against Texas Rangers starter right-hander Glenn Otto, who has a 5.55 ERA over five starts this season. Jared Walsh has done a lot of his damage against righties, and he will enter this game with 9 home runs and 27 RBIs.