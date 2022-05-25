How to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami.

Celtics vs. Heat

Date: Wednesday, May 25

Start time: 8:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics are coming off of a blowout win in Game 4 and will look to be the first team in the series to win back-to-back games. Jayson Tatum rebounded from a brutal Game 3 showing with 31 points in the win. The key for the Celtics will be the three-point shot. In their Game 2 win in Miami, they shot 50 percent from deep.

The Heat are banged up. Tyler Herro missed Game 4 with a groin injury while Butler was ineffective in Game 4 after exiting the previous contest early with knee inflammation. The Heat, like the Celtics, have had volatile offensive performances this series. If Butler is back to 100 percent, it’s a huge advantage for Miami because the offense isn’t the same without him. This is a pivotal contest, as the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series over 70 percent of the time.