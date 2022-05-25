Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 5

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will square off in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The matchup has gone back and forth, with the teams exchanging blowouts in what is now a 2-2 series. The Celtics won Game 4 102-82, with Jayson Tatum scoring 31 points to lead the way.

The Heat are currently 2-point favorites with the total set at 204, odds are courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2

Jimmy Butler was taken off the injury list, so he should be more effective in Game 5. Neither team has been able to string together strong back-to-back performances and until that changes, follow the trend. With the Heat returning home, they will have the advantage in this one. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both listed as questionable despite having played during the series. If those guys don’t suit up, look for the line to move further in Miami’s favor.

Over/Under: Over 204

Nine of the last 10 playoff games between these two have gone over this total. Although this series has been ugly, the Heat should be able to put up a good amount of points and shoot better than they did in Game 4. Boston should be able to keep up if Tatum or Jaylen Brown has a big performance. Take the over here.

