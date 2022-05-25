Best prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 5

Game 5 of the Eastern conference finals will take place on Wednesday, May 25th. The Boston Celtics tied up the series 2-2 and now head south to take on the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena in Wednesday’s contest. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Here are the some of the best props to consider for Game 5, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 24.5 points (-110)

Butler got shut down on the road, only combining for 14 points between the two games in Boston. He has been much better at home, as he scored a combined 70 points in the two games in Miami this series. Butler typically has a large role in the Heat’s offensive gameplan. Being back at home for Game 5 will re-ignite the scoring for Butler, and he will tally at least 25 points.

Al Horford over 8.5 rebounds (-135)

Horford has averaged 9.5 rebounds per game this postseason. He missed Game 1 of this series, but followed up with three, 14 and 13 rebounds since. The three rebounds in Game 2 is a little concerning, but it is much more likely that he brings down at least nine boards. Teammate Robert Williams typically relieves Horford to give him a breather, but he is dealing with a knee injury so Horford may have to stay on the court longer than he is used to. This gives him more of a chance to hit the over here.

