NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 5

Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday with both teams looking to grab the 3-2 series edge. With so many injury concerns among these two teams, it can be hard to find DFS value plays for tonight’s lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Derrick White, Celtics, $5,000

If Marcus Smart doesn’t suit up or is limited in any way, White becomes the top value play on the board immediately. He tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in Game 4 for his best performance of the playoffs. White likely gets more rotation minutes as a result of this outing, but he’ll be a potential DFS star if Smart doesn’t play.

Gabe Vincent, Heat, $4,400

Vincent should get decent run even with Kyle Lowry back in the starting lineup. The Heat will have to manage their rotation better in this game and Vincent has found a niche there. If Tyler Herro remains out, Vincent is in line to get more minutes and shots in Game 5.

Duncan Robinson, Heat, $3,000

Erik Spoelstra has stubbornly left his best perimeter shooter out of the team’s regular rotation, but there’s a possibility for some decent minutes for Robinson after what happened in Game 4. Even if he gets 15 minutes of playing time, the sharpshooter can deliver strong fantasy production. There’s not a lot of great options under $5k, so go with the upside of Robinson if you can’t sneak White or Vincent into your lineup.