Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 5

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat square off in Game 5 Wednesday in what has become a truly unpredictable Eastern conference finals matchup. These teams have been trading blowout performances entering this pivotal Game 5. In a 2-2 series, the team that wins Game 5 goes on to win the series more than 70 percent of the time.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for Wednesday’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. While there are no guarantees with this series, we believe these lines can withstand the volatile swings that have taken place in this matchup.

Jaylen Brown over 6.5 rebounds (-125)

Brown’s scoring had consistent up until Game 4, but the lines are set at a tough place for bettors to get a strong read. The rebounding numbers have been excellent for Boston’s forward, who is pulling down 8.5 boards per game this series. Back him to grab at least seven in Wednesday’s contest.

Kyle Lowry over 4.5 assists (-125)

Lowry put up six assists in Game 3 and somehow managed two assists in Game 4 despite the Heat missing their first 14 shot attempts en route to shooting 33.3 percent on the game overall. Look for Miami to be better offensively, which should help Lowry surpass this assist line.

Jimmy Butler over 0.5 3-pointers (-210)

This is a ridiculous line to set for Butler, who has attempted 3.6 triples per game this postseason. He’s actually gone under this mark in the last two contests, but the overall postseason trend is great for the Heat star. He’s made good on this bet 11 out of 14 times in the playoffs. Back him to can at least one triple in Game 5.

