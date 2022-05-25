Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 NBA Showdown

Game 5 of the Eastern conference finals will take place on Wednesday, May 25th. The Boston Celtics tied up the series 2-2 and now head south to take on the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($16,200) - Tatum has been one of the most exciting players to watch in the playoffs this season. He is coming off a big game where he tallied 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Tatum always seems to be a factor in Boston’s games, and he has at least 27 points in three of the four games against Miami this series. He is typically the highest scorer for the Celtics and only has two games with fewer than 19 points the entire postseason.

Jimmy Butler ($16,800) - Butler got shut down while on the road, only combining for 14 points between the two games. He has been much better at home as he scored a combined 70 points in the two games in Miami this series. Butler typically has a large role in the Heat’s offensive gameplan and often racks up rebounds and assists in addition to his point total. He is the most expensive player in the DFS showdown slate, but he also has a lot of upside to make him a worthwhile selection.

FLEX Plays

Jaylen Brown ($10,000) - Brown and Tatum have been quite the 1-2 punch for Boston this postseason. Brown has averaged 37.5 minutes over 15 starts and has averaged 22.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He has an expensive price tag so if you don’t nab Tatum for your lineup, you should look at Brown. His scoring potential and ability to take over a game give Brown some upside in DFS lineups.

Bam Adebayo ($8,800) - Adebayo has been one of the best players for the Heat in this series. In Game 3, Adebayo was four assists shy of pulling off a triple-double. His impact doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet in an obvious way. Rather than have a ton of points or boards, Adebayo tallies stats across the board. That gives him a lot of value. He would be a solid flex play for this game.

Al Horford ($7,800) - Similar to Adebayo, Horford has been a solid performer in the postseason. He regularly comes down with double-doubles between points and rebounds. He is the most expensive big man for Boston, but he has shown that he can be worth it. Horford typically plays 36 minutes a game and has the best chance for a double-double in this game.

Fades

Marcus Smart ($8,000) - Smart has been the third-highest scoring player for the Celtics in the 2022 postseason. He is averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, so why is he a fade? He is questionable for Game 5 with an ankle injury and he is rather expensive for a tertiary scorer. Smart’s ankle injury could limit his explosiveness, and if it gets aggravated he will have his minutes limited. This is worrisome and not worth the price of adding him to your lineup.

Robert Williams ($6,400) - Williams is dealing with a knee injury, so he is being faded. He usually comes off the bench to relieve Horford so he is counted on to be a force on the glass. Williams’ knee injury is concerning if it limits his motion. He will likely test it pregame to see if it can handle the impact of his rebounding and the force with which he attacks the basket.

Tyler Herro ($6,200) - Herro has been a solid player off the bench for Miami this season. In 14 games of the postseason, he has averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists while playing 26.7 minutes per game. He is usually a great value play, but he is nursing a groin injury. This is a tricky injury to play at 100 percent with because it can so easily be tweaked. Herro is a cheap option for your lineup, but without assurance that he is at 100 percent you can’t trust him.

The Outcome

The Heat win being back at home. This series has had two games that have been blowouts and two that have been extremely close. Game 4 of this series went the Celtics’ way, as they put up a 20-point victory, 102-82. Each time won one game and lost one on their home turf. The Heat played well at home this season, so they have the advantage in this game. Butler and Adebayo are primed for another big game to lead their team to victory.

Final score: Miami 115, Boston 104