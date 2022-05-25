F1 schedule: Monaco Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One heads to Monaco this weekend for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. The Circuit de Monaco will host the F1 race. There will be three practice sessions that will take place on Friday, May 27th at 8 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET with the final practice on Saturday, May 28th at 7 a.m. ET.

Each of the practice sessions will air on ESPN2. Qualifying will run on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET also on ESPN2. The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, May 29th and will start at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

All events will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Charles Leclerc opens as the favorite to win with -105 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Max Verstappen (+120), Carlos Sainz (+2000), Lewis Hamilton (+2000) and George Russell (+2000) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Monaco Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, May 27

8:00 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, May 28

7:00 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, May 29

9:00 a.m. ET — Monaco Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN