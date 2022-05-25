First-round leader odds for 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge will be held this weekend at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The event is one of the oldest on the PGA Tour and is one of five tournaments on the PGA Tour given “invitational” status, therefore the field is reduced to just 120 players.
The current betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook is Justin Thomas (+900), who won the PGA Championship last weekend. 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is the second choice at +1000, and they’ll be paired in a feature group for the first two days of this event with last year’s Colonial winner Jason Kokrak (+3500).
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, as well as the Golf Channel from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1 Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Jordan Spieth
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|Will Zalatoris
|+3000
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|Sung-Jae Im
|+3500
|Talor Gooch
|+3500
|Daniel Berger
|+3500
|Billy Horschel
|+3500
|Jason Kokrak
|+3500
|Kevin Na
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|Harold Varner III
|+4000
|Webb Simpson
|+4000
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|Abraham Ancer
|+4000
|Gary Woodland
|+4500
|Troy Merritt
|+4500
|Davis Riley
|+4500
|Cameron Tringale
|+4500
|Mito Pereira
|+4500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5000
|Justin Rose
|+5000
|Brian Harman
|+5000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+5000
|Chris Kirk
|+5000
|Tom Hoge
|+5500
|Maverick McNealy
|+5500
|Ryan Palmer
|+5500
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+6000
|Kevin Kisner
|+6000
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+6500
|Rickie Fowler
|+6500
|Ian Poulter
|+6500
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+6500
|Patrick Reed
|+6500
|Adam Long
|+6500
|J.J. Spaun
|+8000
|Stewart Cink
|+8000
|Denny McCarthy
|+8000
|Lucas Herbert
|+8000
|Greyson Sigg
|+8000
|James Hahn
|+9000
|Nick Taylor
|+9000
|Joel Dahmen
|+9000
|Cameron Davis
|+9000
|Patton Kizzire
|+9000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+9000
|Brendon Todd
|+9000
|Russell Knox
|+9000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+9000
|Lucas Glover
|+9000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+10000
|Scott Stallings
|+10000
|Doug Ghim
|+10000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+10000
|David Lipsky
|+10000
|Mark Hubbard
|+10000
|Nate Lashley
|+13000
|J.T. Poston
|+13000
|Aaron Rai
|+13000
|Andrew Putnam
|+13000
|Austin Smotherman
|+13000
|Kevin Streelman
|+13000
|Sahith Theegala
|+13000
|Pat Perez
|+13000
|Peter Malnati
|+13000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+13000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|Richard Bland
|+13000
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|Matthias Schwab
|+13000
|Wyndham Clark
|+14000
|Matt Jones
|+14000
|Vincent Whaley
|+14000
|Brian Stuard
|+14000
|Danny Lee
|+14000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+14000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+14000
|Chad Ramey
|+14000
|Taylor Moore
|+14000
|Brandon Wu
|+14000
|Minwoo Lee
|+14000
|Beau Hossler
|+14000
|Chez Reavie
|+14000
|Charley Hoffman
|+14000
|Alex Smalley
|+14000
|Michael Thompson
|+18000
|Zach Johnson
|+18000
|Harry Higgs
|+18000
|Robert Streb
|+18000
|Tyler Duncan
|+18000
|Kramer Hickok
|+18000
|Kevin Tway
|+18000
|Trey Mullinax
|+18000
|Sam Ryder
|+18000
|Doc Redman
|+18000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+18000
|Adam Schenk
|+18000
|John Huh
|+18000
|Jason Dufner
|+18000
|Ryan Brehm
|+20000
|Luke Donald
|+20000
|Bill Haas
|+20000
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|Garrick Higgo
|+20000
|Adam Svensson
|+20000
|Paul Barjon
|+20000
|Martin Trainer
|+25000
|John Pak
|+25000
|Camilo Villegas
|+25000
|Erik Compton
|+25000
|Ty Strafaci
|+25000
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|Nick Watney
|+25000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.