First-round leader odds for 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend.

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Charles Schwab Challenge will be held this weekend at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The event is one of the oldest on the PGA Tour and is one of five tournaments on the PGA Tour given “invitational” status, therefore the field is reduced to just 120 players.

The current betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook is Justin Thomas (+900), who won the PGA Championship last weekend. 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is the second choice at +1000, and they’ll be paired in a feature group for the first two days of this event with last year’s Colonial winner Jason Kokrak (+3500).

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, as well as the Golf Channel from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Justin Thomas +1800
Scottie Scheffler +2000
Collin Morikawa +2200
Jordan Spieth +2200
Viktor Hovland +3000
Will Zalatoris +3000
Max Homa +3000
Sam Burns +3500
Sung-Jae Im +3500
Talor Gooch +3500
Daniel Berger +3500
Billy Horschel +3500
Jason Kokrak +3500
Kevin Na +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Harold Varner III +4000
Webb Simpson +4000
Tony Finau +4000
Abraham Ancer +4000
Gary Woodland +4500
Troy Merritt +4500
Davis Riley +4500
Cameron Tringale +4500
Mito Pereira +4500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Brian Harman +5000
Sebastian Munoz +5000
Chris Kirk +5000
Tom Hoge +5500
Maverick McNealy +5500
Ryan Palmer +5500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +6000
Kevin Kisner +6000
Cheng-Tsung Pan +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Ian Poulter +6500
Erik Van Rooyen +6500
Patrick Reed +6500
Adam Long +6500
J.J. Spaun +8000
Stewart Cink +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Lucas Herbert +8000
Greyson Sigg +8000
James Hahn +9000
Nick Taylor +9000
Joel Dahmen +9000
Cameron Davis +9000
Patton Kizzire +9000
Dylan Frittelli +9000
Brendon Todd +9000
Russell Knox +9000
Rory Sabbatini +9000
Lucas Glover +9000
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Scott Stallings +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Mark Hubbard +10000
Nate Lashley +13000
J.T. Poston +13000
Aaron Rai +13000
Andrew Putnam +13000
Austin Smotherman +13000
Kevin Streelman +13000
Sahith Theegala +13000
Pat Perez +13000
Peter Malnati +13000
Patrick Rodgers +13000
Stephan Jaeger +13000
Richard Bland +13000
Scott Piercy +13000
Matthias Schwab +13000
Wyndham Clark +14000
Matt Jones +14000
Vincent Whaley +14000
Brian Stuard +14000
Danny Lee +14000
Kurt Kitayama +14000
Brandt Snedeker +14000
Chad Ramey +14000
Taylor Moore +14000
Brandon Wu +14000
Minwoo Lee +14000
Beau Hossler +14000
Chez Reavie +14000
Charley Hoffman +14000
Alex Smalley +14000
Michael Thompson +18000
Zach Johnson +18000
Harry Higgs +18000
Robert Streb +18000
Tyler Duncan +18000
Kramer Hickok +18000
Kevin Tway +18000
Trey Mullinax +18000
Sam Ryder +18000
Doc Redman +18000
Carlos Ortiz +18000
Adam Schenk +18000
John Huh +18000
Jason Dufner +18000
Ryan Brehm +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Bill Haas +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Garrick Higgo +20000
Adam Svensson +20000
Paul Barjon +20000
Martin Trainer +25000
John Pak +25000
Camilo Villegas +25000
Erik Compton +25000
Ty Strafaci +25000
Max McGreevy +25000
Nick Watney +25000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

