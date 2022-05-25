First-round leader odds for 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge will be held this weekend at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The event is one of the oldest on the PGA Tour and is one of five tournaments on the PGA Tour given “invitational” status, therefore the field is reduced to just 120 players.

The current betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook is Justin Thomas (+900), who won the PGA Championship last weekend. 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is the second choice at +1000, and they’ll be paired in a feature group for the first two days of this event with last year’s Colonial winner Jason Kokrak (+3500).

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, as well as the Golf Channel from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1 Leader Odds Golfer Winner Golfer Winner Justin Thomas +1800 Scottie Scheffler +2000 Collin Morikawa +2200 Jordan Spieth +2200 Viktor Hovland +3000 Will Zalatoris +3000 Max Homa +3000 Sam Burns +3500 Sung-Jae Im +3500 Talor Gooch +3500 Daniel Berger +3500 Billy Horschel +3500 Jason Kokrak +3500 Kevin Na +3500 Tommy Fleetwood +4000 Harold Varner III +4000 Webb Simpson +4000 Tony Finau +4000 Abraham Ancer +4000 Gary Woodland +4500 Troy Merritt +4500 Davis Riley +4500 Cameron Tringale +4500 Mito Pereira +4500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 Justin Rose +5000 Brian Harman +5000 Sebastian Munoz +5000 Chris Kirk +5000 Tom Hoge +5500 Maverick McNealy +5500 Ryan Palmer +5500 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +6000 Kevin Kisner +6000 Cheng-Tsung Pan +6500 Rickie Fowler +6500 Ian Poulter +6500 Erik Van Rooyen +6500 Patrick Reed +6500 Adam Long +6500 J.J. Spaun +8000 Stewart Cink +8000 Denny McCarthy +8000 Lucas Herbert +8000 Greyson Sigg +8000 James Hahn +9000 Nick Taylor +9000 Joel Dahmen +9000 Cameron Davis +9000 Patton Kizzire +9000 Dylan Frittelli +9000 Brendon Todd +9000 Russell Knox +9000 Rory Sabbatini +9000 Lucas Glover +9000 Matthew NeSmith +10000 Scott Stallings +10000 Doug Ghim +10000 Emiliano Grillo +10000 David Lipsky +10000 Mark Hubbard +10000 Nate Lashley +13000 J.T. Poston +13000 Aaron Rai +13000 Andrew Putnam +13000 Austin Smotherman +13000 Kevin Streelman +13000 Sahith Theegala +13000 Pat Perez +13000 Peter Malnati +13000 Patrick Rodgers +13000 Stephan Jaeger +13000 Richard Bland +13000 Scott Piercy +13000 Matthias Schwab +13000 Wyndham Clark +14000 Matt Jones +14000 Vincent Whaley +14000 Brian Stuard +14000 Danny Lee +14000 Kurt Kitayama +14000 Brandt Snedeker +14000 Chad Ramey +14000 Taylor Moore +14000 Brandon Wu +14000 Minwoo Lee +14000 Beau Hossler +14000 Chez Reavie +14000 Charley Hoffman +14000 Alex Smalley +14000 Michael Thompson +18000 Zach Johnson +18000 Harry Higgs +18000 Robert Streb +18000 Tyler Duncan +18000 Kramer Hickok +18000 Kevin Tway +18000 Trey Mullinax +18000 Sam Ryder +18000 Doc Redman +18000 Carlos Ortiz +18000 Adam Schenk +18000 John Huh +18000 Jason Dufner +18000 Ryan Brehm +20000 Luke Donald +20000 Bill Haas +20000 Lee Hodges +20000 Hayden Buckley +20000 Garrick Higgo +20000 Adam Svensson +20000 Paul Barjon +20000 Martin Trainer +25000 John Pak +25000 Camilo Villegas +25000 Erik Compton +25000 Ty Strafaci +25000 Max McGreevy +25000 Nick Watney +25000

