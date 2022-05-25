How to watch Avalanche vs. Blues in Game 5 via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who is certainly no saint giving his past history, was subject to threats and racist taunts from people that presumably consider themselves fans of the St. Louis Blues after Kadri collided with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 and knocked out of the series. The play wasn’t dirty in my opinion but Kadri has a reputation.

Kadri was not even going in the direction of Binnington until Rosen changed his trajectory!



(from Reddit user PiersonNyx) pic.twitter.com/pXJtdSBrUN — Zaiem Beg (@zbeg) May 22, 2022

Anyway these threats and racist taunts to Kadri didn’t so much as get a rebuke from Blues coach Craig Berube. With that stage being set Kadri did the best thing he could to answer back at the Blues fans and organization — he fought through a ton of cheap shots and got a hat trick in their house to lead Colorado to a 6-3 win in Game 4 and a commanding 3-1 series lead for the Avalanche.

The Avalanche are a massive -260 favorite to win Game 5 and advance to the Western Conference Final. St. Louis is a +210 on Draftkings Sportsbook.

Blues vs. Avalanche (Avalanche lead 3-1)

Date: Wednesday, May 25

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.