Pick on the Moneyline for Brewers-Padres on Wednesday

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers enter Wednesday as two of the four National League teams winning more than 60% of their games and will look to keep their great starts going in San Diego.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres (-125, 7.5)

Aaron Ashby has been utilized both out of the bullpen and as a starter for the Brewers and will get the start on Wednesday for his third start of the season.

In Ashby’s two seasons at the big league level, Ashby has posted a 4.61 ERA as a starter compared to a 3.62 ERA out of the bullpen, issuing six walks and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a starter compared to 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings out of the bullpen.

The Padres counter with Yu Darvish, who in his two seasons with the Padres has been terrific in his 23 career starts at Petco Park, posting a 3.12 ERA with two walks and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Brewers bullpen is 12th in the league in ERA, but are without Josh Hader in this series, who is 15 for 15 in save opportunities with a 0.00 ERA.

With the Brewers having having to rely upon Ashby in a starting role coupled with the team as a whole having a 4.13 road ERA compared to a 2.67 home ERA, the Padres will wrap up the series with a win.

The Play: Padres -125

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.