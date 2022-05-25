NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for May 25

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

It’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals and we have a million moving parts in this game. We have two key pieces on each side genuinely questionable with injuries — Rob Williams and Marcus Smart for Boston, and Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro for Miami. But we know P.J. Tucker is dinger up, and Jimmy Butler looked awful in Game 4 in his return from a knee injury. That duo combined for six points on Monday. So while the Celtics are far from healthy, I think they actually have the health advantage for the time-being.

Now let’s get to the COVID rumors surrounding Miami. This tweet explains all that I know as I write this article — essentially that two Heat players never left Boston after Game 4 due to COVID. Personally, I’m putting some faith in the report. And while Heat writers have pushed back on it, that would make sense. The info the Heat would feed them would be that everything is fine.

This has been the ultimate zigzag series, with the team coming off a loss transitioning to a blowout victory in the next game. If the Celtics are going to win this series, they are obviously going to have to put a stop to this trend soon, but there’s a reason they are -200 for the series. Boston has been the better team, and like I said, it is also the more healthy squad right now.

I like that following Game 4 the team acknowledged how poor they have been off a win compared to following a loss. Jayson Tatum specifically put emphasis on it and spoke about the urgency they should have in this Game 5. There’s a reason the Celtics are favored in this game. The better team is going to have to string together multiple wins at some point in this series, and I think the time is now.

