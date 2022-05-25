Arsenal transfer rumors: Eddie Nketiah to stay amid Gabriel Jesus speculation

Eddie Nketiah has decided to stay at Arsenal according to multiple media reports. While there hasn’t been an official contract yet for the young striker, he has chosen the Gunners over a shift to the Bundesliga per Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Nketiah will stay at Arsenal, as reported by @SamiMokbel81_DM and @David_Ornstein. The decision has been made - nothing signed yet.



Nketiah will pen a new long term deal - Eddie has decided to turn down Bundesliga and PL club proposals to stay at Arsenal.

This is somewhat big news considering Arsenal has been in the running for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, who reportedly wants out of Pep Guardiola’s side. With Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in the fold for next season, it’s hard to see how Jesus fits in this setup offensively.

Nketiah scored five goals in 21 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, which made a jump to fifth place after back-to-back finishes in eighth place under Mikel Arteta. Arteta has been building this squad methodically and the results are finally showing up on the pitch. Even though Arsenal missed out on Champions League play, Nketiah seems excited enough about the project to sign a long-term contract.