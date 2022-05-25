Baylor’s Adam Flagler withdraws from 2022 NBA draft, will return to school

Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler has withdrawn from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to school next season, per Jon Rothstein. Baylor has +1500 odds to win the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Flagler was Baylor’s leading scorer in the 2021-2022 season, and it is huge for their team that he has decided to return to school. Last season, he played in 31 games and averaged 30.7 minutes, 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He was named to the All-Big 12 second team. Flagler is a junior and will be playing in his fourth season for the Bears.

He made a huge splash as a freshman at Presbyterian when he started in 35 games and averaged 15.9 points a game. He then transferred to Baylor and has played two seasons with the team after sitting out in the 2019-2020 season. SI put together a list of the top-100 draft prospects, and Flagler came in at No. 82. It isn’t a bad ranking, but it has him falling outside of the projected draft field. He will look to improve his draft stock with this extra year.