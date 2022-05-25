Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list

The New York Yankees have placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list due to a calf strain. The outfielder/designated hitter could potentially miss more time given how nagging calf strains can be, but for now he’s out for at least the next 10 days.

• Placed RHP Jonathan Loáisiga on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 5/23) with right shoulder inflammation.

• Placed DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

• Designated C Rob Brantly for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 25, 2022

Stanton has been solid this season for New York, hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. The Yankees are looking dominant as a whole, sitting at 30-13 so far this season. It’s going to be hard to replace Stanton’s production in the lineup but look for Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo to take more premium at-bats with Stanton out of the lineup.

As far as the overall batting order goes, the Yankees have several options with Stanton alternating as an outfielder and designated hitter. Marwin Gonzalez could get reps in the outfield, while Miguel Andujar is likely the DH choice with Josh Donaldson out.