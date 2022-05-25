Robert Williams returns to Game 5 vs. Heat

Update: Williams did eventually come back to the game, so the Celtics were likely doing some lineup shifts rather than monitoring the center for knee issues.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams did not come back from the locker room at the start of the second half of Game 5 against the Miami Heat, likely due to his knee injury acting up. The Celtics started Grant Williams ahead of Robert Williams to begin the second half. He eventually did return to the bench, but there could be an injury issue here.

Grant Williams is starting the second half for Robert Williams. I don't see Robert Williams on the bench. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 26, 2022

The Celtics may have made this lineup change to create more spacing, as Williams is a better three-point shooter and could provide more versatility defensively. Because Robert Williams didn’t come back from the locker room earlier, there could be some injury concern. If the center does not return to the game, look for Al Horford and Daniel Theis to be more involved in Boston’s frontcourt.

Williams has dealt with knee issues all postseason and dealt with a menisicus injury ahead of the playoffs. We’ll see if he can return to the contest and stay on the floor with this injury.