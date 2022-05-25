Max Strus returns to Game 5 vs. Celtics

Update: Strus is back in the game, and we don’t really know what the injury is. He had been listed as questionable ahead of every game with a hamstring issue, so it was likely that acting up here for Strus.

Update: Strus has returned to Miami’s bench, so he’s likely good to go for the rest of Game 5. We’ll see if he gets minutes given his horrendous shooting performance so far.

Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus went to the locker room in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics with an undisclosed injury. We’ll see if the guard can come back to this pivotal game.

Max Strus goes to the locker room. He's either injured or searching for his jumper — Matt Vautour (@MattVautour424) May 26, 2022

As the tweet likely gives away, Strus has been struggling in this contest. He’s 0-9 from the floor and 0-7 from three-point range, which begs the question of why he’s on the floor over Duncan Robinson if he can’t hit shots. Robinson might actually get more minutes now that Strus might be injured.

Strus’ absence is compounded by Tyler Herro’s injury. The Sixth Man of the Year is dealing with a groin injury and already missed Game 4 with the issue. If Strus also goes down for this game and the next, the Heat might have to force Robinson into the rotation along with Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo. We’ll see how this plays out shortly.