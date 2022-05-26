Predicting each Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look very different under center this NFL season with Ben Roethlisberger retiring from the sport. Expectations are limited for what they can do this season with uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Pittsburgh finished with a 9-7-1 regular season record in 2021, and their year ended in the Wild Card round of the playoffs when they were hammered by the Kansas City Chiefs 42-21. The potential quarterbacks in the mix for the starting spot include Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky, and the Steelers were the only team to select a quarterback in the first round with Kenny Pickett.

Week 1 at Cincinnati Bengals LOSS (0-1)

Week 2 vs. New England Patriots LOSS (0-2)

Week 3 at Cleveland Browns (TNF) WIN (1-2)

Week 4 vs. New York Jets WIN (2-2)

Week 5 at Buffalo Bills LOSS (2-3)

Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LOSS (2-4)

Week 7 at Miami Dolphins (SNF) WIN (3-4)

Week 8 at Philadelphia Eagles LOSS (3-5)

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 vs. New Orleans Saints WIN (4-5)

Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (SNF) WIN (5-5)

Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts (MNF) WIN (6-5)

Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons WIN (7-5)

Week 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens WIN (8-5)

Week 15 at Carolina Panthers WIN (9-5)

Week 16 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sat) LOSS (9-6)

Week 17 at Baltimore Ravens LOSS (9-7)

Week 18 vs. Cleveland Browns LOSS (9-8)

The Steelers have the 19th easiest strength of schedule in terms of 2021 records, but they have the 27th easiest schedule looking toward the 2022 projected win totals. Pittsburgh currently has plenty of primetime matchups on the schedule as of now with five of them, so we could see plenty of Steelers this upcoming season.

Win total odds: Under 7.5 (-120) Over 7.5 (+100)

Pick: Over 7.5

Apparently I’m far higher on Pittsburgh than the oddsmakers are because I’ve got the Steelers going 9-8 after through each game. I actually don’t think the loss of Roethlisberger will be that substantial considering how his performance dipped late in his career. Pittsburgh is always a well-coached franchise, they should be a fringe playoff team.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.