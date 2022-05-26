Predicting each New England Patriots matchup in 2022

In 2021, the Patriots had a 10-7 record. At one point, some people were viewing them as the best team in the NFL. Mac Jones started every game for the Patriots, so it was a bit of a surprise to see a rookie quarterback lead his team to the playoffs. Their season came to a quick end in the postseason however, where they lost 47-17 to the Buffalo Bills.

After a good season where they surprisingly made the playoffs, the Patriots seemed to have taken a step back this offseason. They lost J.C. Jackson, Shaq Mason, Chase Winovich, and Ted Karras. Wide receiver, the position they’ve struggled at in the past few years, did improve however, as they added DeVante Parker who will be their No. 1. New England also added Mack Wilson and Jabril Peppers who they’re hopeful will continue improve their efficient defense.

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins LOSS (0-1)

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers WIN (1-1)

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens LOSS (1-2)

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers LOSS (1-3)

Week 5: Detroit Lions WIN (2-3)

Week 6: at Cleveland Browns WIN (3-3)

Week 7: Chicago Bears WIN (4-3)

Week 8: at New York Jets LOSS (4-4)

Week 9: Indianapolis Colts LOSS (4-5)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: New York Jets WIN (5-5)

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings LOSS (5-6)

Week 13: Buffalo Bills LOSS (5-7)

Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals LOSS (5-8)

Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders LOSS (5-9)

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals LOSS (5-10)

Week 17: Miami Dolphins WIN (6-10)

Week 18: at Buffalo Bills LOSS (6-11)

This may surprise some people, but I really see the Patriots having a bad season. Last season, they split with the Bills which I don't see happening this year. The Dolphins have gotten better and I was generous giving them a home win versus Miami. And if Deshaun Watson plays in Week 6, I don't see them beating the Browns either.

Win total odds: Over 8.5 (-115) Under 8.5 (-105)

Pick: Under 8.5 (-105)

Like I said before, I really think the Patriots will struggle this season. While their defense is good, they lost their turnover machine in J.C. Jackson. They got better at wide receiver, but in no other places offensively. On top of all that, the Patriots don't have the easiest schedule. I think they will win seven games at most.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.