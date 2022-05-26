Predicting each Seattle Seahawks matchup in 2022

The Seahawks were one of the big teams making moves this offseason. They traded away Russell Wilson in what was arguably the biggest trade of the crazy offseason. They acquired Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Miller, and multiple picks for him. It looks like the Seahawks will be starting a rebuild, especially with the quarterbacks that will be in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In 2021, the Seahawks were disappointing to say the least. They finished the season 7-10 putting them in last place of a difficult NFC West. They dealt with a ton of injuries including Russell Wilson missing three games with a dislocated finger. Another big issue the Seahawks dealt with was a struggling offensive line.

Week 1: Denver Broncos LOSS (0-1)

Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers LOSS (0-2)

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons WIN (1-2)

Week 4: at Detroit Lions LOSS (1-3)

Week 5: at New Orleans Saints LOSS (1-4)

Week 6: Arizona Cardinals LOSS (1-5)

Week 7: at Los Angeles Chargers LOSS (1-6)

Week 8: New York Giants LOSS (1-7)

Week 9: at Arizona Cardinals LOSS (1-8)

Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers LOSS (1-9)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders LOSS (1-10)

Week 13: at Los Angeles Rams LOSS (1-11)

Week 14: Carolina Panthers WIN (2-11)

Week 15: San Francisco 49ers WIN (3-11)

Week 16: at Kansas City Chiefs LOSS (3-12)

Week 17: New York Jets WIN (4-12)

Week 18: Los Angeles Rams LOSS (4-13)

Playing in the NFC West, the Seahawks have an extremely tough schedule. On top of that, they play teams who have reloaded this season including the Broncos, Raiders, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Giants, and Saints. There is a great chance the Seahawks have major struggles this season and end up with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Win total odds: Over 5.5 (-140) Under 5.5 (+120)

Pick: Under 5.5

Like I said throughout the article, this is going to be a rebuilding year for Seattle. They have some good young pieces, but they're still missing a big time quarterback. A few of their wins I predicted could go either way, just like a few of their losses. Even with that, I see them around four wins. It also wouldn't shock me if this is Pete Carrol’s final season with the Seahawks.

