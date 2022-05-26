Predicting each Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup in 2022

Coming off a Super Bowl win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 13-4 last season, winning the NFC South comfortably. But their playoff chase was stopped short by the Los Angeles Rams, the eventual champs, in the Divisional round.

Since then, most of the drama in Tampa Bay has revolved around Tom Brady. He retired for a bit, maybe tried to finagle his way to the Miami Dolphins and then decided to return to the Buccaneers after all. The Bucs have a loaded roster, but without Brady, they were headed for trouble. Now, with Brady’s return, they’ll once again be in the Super Bowl conversation.

Week 1: at Dallas Cowboys WIN (1-0)

Week 2: at New Orleans Saints WIN (2-0)

Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers WIN (3-0)

Week 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs LOSS (3-1)

Week 5: vs. Atlanta Falcons WIN (4-1)

Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers WIN (5-1)

Week 7: at Carolina Panthers WIN (6-1)

Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens LOSS (6-2)

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams WIN (7-2)

Week 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks WIN (8-2)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at Cleveland Browns WIN (9-2)

Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints LOSS (9-3)

Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers LOSS (9-4)

Week 15: vs. Cincinnati Bengals WIN (10-4)

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals LOSS (10-5)

Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers WIN (11-5)

Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons WIN (12-5)

It’s not an easy schedule, but by virtue of playing in the NFC South, they definitely have some leeway. This Bucs team is the favorite to win the NFC (+330), but the Rams and Packers aren’t far behind. Tampa Bay will play both of those teams this season, and we have them winning both. This is a team that tends to lose some weird games, like losing to Washington and New Orleans, twice, last season. That tendency is reflected here. Still, if the team can stay healthy, the Bucs should hit 12 wins or more.

Win total odds: Over 11.5 (-120); Under 11.5 (+100)

Pick: Over

