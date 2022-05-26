Predicting each Tennessee Titans matchup in 2022

The Tennessee Titans finished the 2021 season 12-5, and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They will look to maintain the same level of play with an improved division around them. The team traded A.J Brown on draft night and used the No. 18 pick to get his replacement, Treylon Burks. Defensive end Harold Landry re-upped with the team as well.

The Titans got a first-round bye to only lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. Derrick Henry missed significant time last season with injury and returned in the playoffs. The team also selected quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the NFL Draft. Ryan Tannehill likely has one more season, but a lackluster season could see him out of the door.

Week 1: New York Giants (Win) (1-0)

Week 2: At Buffalo Bills (Loss) (1-1)

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders (Win) (2-1)

Week 4: At Indianapolis Colts (loss) (2-2)

Week 5: At Washington Commanders (Win) (3-2)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Indianapolis Colts (Win) (3-3)

Week 8:At Houston Texans (Win) (4-3)

Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs (Loss) (4-4)

Week 10: Denver Broncos (Loss) (4-5)

Week 11: At Green Bay Packers Loss( 4-6)

Week 12: Cincinnati Bengals (Loss) (4-7)

Week 13: At Philadelphia Eagles Win (5-7)

Week 14: Jacksonville Jaguars ( Win) (6-7)

Week 15: At Los Angeles Chargers (Loss) (6-8)

Week 16: Houston Texans (Win) (7-8)

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys (Loss) (7-9)

Week 18: At Jacksonville Jaguars (Win) (8-9)

The Titans have a crucial stretch against a playoff team for five weeks in a row that can make or break their season. They also play in an improved division that will challenge them as well. Brown and Julio Jones are now gone, and there will be a lot of pressure on Burks to become the new No. 1 option.

Win total odds: Under 9 ( -120) Over 9 (+100)

Pick: Under 9

With the total set at nine, it shows that oddsmakers expect the Titans to take a step back next season after winning 12 games in 2021. The will be a heavy reliance on Derrick Henry again this season, and with the number of carries he has taken over the years, it’s fair to question whether or not there will be a drop-off. They drafted Hassan Haskins from Michigan as another power runner, but what can you expect from a rookie? Also, how will Tannehill play knowing his backup is looming to take over at some point. The Titans will be in a fight with the Colts to win the division. Take the under.

