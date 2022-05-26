Predicting each Washington Commanders matchup in 2022

After coming off an exciting 2020-21 season, the Commanders had an extremely disappointing 2021-22 season. The quarterback play was not good as and they struggled as a whole. Losing Chase Young early on hurt the defense and the team as a whole. Ryan Fitzpatrick suffering a season ending hip injury in the first game was a big blow for the Commanders as well.

The big acquisition in the offseason for the Commanders was the Carson Wentz trade. The Commanders are taking a big risk here, but they need a reliable QB1. They also signed Trai Turner who will help the offensive line in a big way.

Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (1-0)

Week 2: at Detroit Lions LOSS (1-1)

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles WIN (2-1)

Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys LOSS (2-2)

Week 5: Tennessee Titans LOSS (2-3)

Week 6: at Chicago Bears WIN (3-3)

Week 7: Green Bay Packers LOSS (3-4)

Week 8: at Indianapolis Colts LOSS (3-5)

Week 9: Minnesota Vikings WIN (4-5)

Week 10: at Philadelphia Eagles LOSS (4-6)

Week 11: at Houston Texans WIN (5-6)

Week 12: Atlanta Falcons WIN (6-6)

Week 13: at New York Giants LOSS (6-7)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: New York Giants WIN (7-7)

Week 16: at San Francisco 49ers LOSS (7-8)

Week 17: Cleveland Browns LOSS (7-9)

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys WIN (8-9)

The Commanders have a relatively easy schedule. The only problem is their division got harder as the Giants and Eagles got better and the Cowboys are still good. Playing the Colts, Titans, Packers, and Browns will be extremely tough as well. To get in the playoffs, they will need to pull off a number of upsets.

Win total odds: Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110)

Pick: Over 8

In my prediction, I have them right at eight wins. But if I had to chose, I would go over as I think Wentz might be able to give this team a spark. Washington has playmakers, they’ve just needed somebody to get them the ball. With Chase Young back, that defensive line is dangerous.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.