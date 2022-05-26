Predicting each New Orleans Saints matchup in 2022

Prior to Jameis Winston’s injuries, the Saints looked like a playoff football team. Following the injury, the Saints lost five straight killing their playoff hopes. They finished the season 9-8. Taysom Hill was the starting quarterback for six of the last seven games.

Sean Payton stepped down as head coach following the 2021-22 season. This offseason, the Saints have made a few big moves. They signed Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry which were a bit surprising given their salary cap issues. They also resigned Jameis Winston which was extremely important for them.

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons WIN (1-0)

Week 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WIN (2-0)

Week 3: at Carolina Panthers WIN (3-0)

Week 4: Minnesota Vikings LOSS (3-1)

Week 5: Seattle Seahawks WIN (4-1)

Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals LOSS (4-2)

Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals WIN (5-2)

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders LOSS (5-3)

Week 9: Baltimore Ravens LOSS (5-4)

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers WIN (6-4)

Week 11: Los Angeles Rams LOSS (6-5)

Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers WIN (7-5)

Week 13: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers LOSS (7-6)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Atlanta Falcons WIN (8-6)

Week 16: at Cleveland Browns WIN (9-6)

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles LOSS (9-7)

Week 18: Carolina Panthers WIN (10-7)

With Tom Brady returning, the Saints will have to face him twice. But the Saints have had his number since he signed with the Buccaneers. Playing the AFC North is extremely difficult now as every team is a postseason contender.They have to play the NFC West as well which has been one of the best divisions in the NFL the past few seasons.

Win total odds: Over 8 (-130) Under 8 (+110)

Pick: Over 8 (-130)

This is a difficult schedule to predict because it’s so tough. The Saints are always a hard team to know what to expect. Some weeks they come out and look like the best team in the NFL and some weeks it’s the complete opposite. Adding Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu gives them two big veterans on both sides of the ball which I think will help them win some big games.

