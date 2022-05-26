Predicting each New York Giants matchup in 2022

When the New York Giants last made the postseason, it was the first season of Ben McAdoo’s short tenure as head coach. That feels like it occurred a quarter century ago, but it was only 2016. Since then, the Giants have not won more than six games and have churned through three head coaches. Will the team experience more success in Brian Daboll’s first season at the helm?

The Giants are depending on Daboll to jump-start an offense that ranked 31st in yards and points last season. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones regressed, if anything, in his third season as he turned in a career-worst 41.5 QBR in his 11 games. And without him, the offense tanked even further, never scoring more than 20 points during their six-game losing streak to cap a 4-13 campaign.

The Giants added guards Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano to shore up a weak offensive line in front of Jones. They didn’t make many impact moves at the offensive skill positions; they brought in veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to back up (or compete with) Jones, and signed RB Matt Breida and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. The defense will have to replace top cornerback James Bradberry, who was cut.

Week 1: at Titans LOSS (0-1)

Week 2: vs. Panthers (WIN) (1-1)

Week 3: vs. Cowboys (LOSS) (1-2)

Week 4: vs. Bears (WIN) (2-2)

Week 5: vs. Packers (LOSS) (2-3)

Week 6: vs. Ravens (LOSS) (2-4)

Week 7: at Jaguars (WIN) (3-4)

Week 8: at Seahawks (LOSS) (3-5)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. Texans (WIN) (4-5)

Week 11: vs. Lions (WIN) (5-5)

Week 12: at Cowboys (LOSS) (5-6)

Week 13: vs. Commanders (LOSS) (5-7)

Week 14: vs. Eagles (LOSS) (5-8)

Week 15: at Commanders (WIN) (6-8)

Week 16: at Vikings (LOSS) (6-9)

Week 17: vs. Colts (LOSS) (6-10)

Week 18: at Eagles (LOSS) (6-11)

With early matchups against the Panthers, Bears, Jaguars and Seahawks, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Giants, with a little luck, headed into their bye at or above .500. The front end of this schedule looks soft. However, the quarterback will doom the Giants more often than not, so .500 may be optimistic. The Giants’ divisional schedule is backloaded, and since they are still the worst team in the division, it’s hard to predict more than one or two wins from those matchups. A date in Minnesota and then a home game against the Colts are difficult tests in back-to-back weeks late in the year. Ultimately, 2022 will wrap up in a way similar to 2021: with a lot of losing.

Win total odds: Under 7 (-130), Over 7 (+110)

Pick: Under 7

Even a two-game improvement from last season would be welcomed by the Giants. Again, this is a team that hasn’t won more than six games since 2016. And ultimately, they will only go as far as Jones takes them. In other words, not very.

