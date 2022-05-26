Predicting each New York Jets matchup in 2022

The Jets had major struggles in the 2021-22 season, but that was expected. Their main struggles were around quarterback play and some injuries. They had two shocking wins over the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals. Mike White started in the Bengals game and threw for 405 yards. At one point, there was question if White would start the rest of the season for the Jets.

While they signed quite a few free agents, they didn’t sign any top tier free agents in terms of money. Instead of going all in on one or two free agents, the Jets spread their money out by signing players who will play their role on the team to turn them into a winning football team. They added Jordan Whitehead, Laken Tomlinson, D.J. Reed, C.J. Uzomah, and Tyler Conklin who will all have major starting roles on this team.

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens LOSS (0-1)

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns LOSS (0-2)

Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals LOSS (0-3)

Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers LOSS (1-3)

Week 5: Miami Dolphins LOSS (1-4)

Week 6: at Green Bay Packers LOSS (1-5)

Week 7: at Denver Broncos WIN (2-5)

Week 8: New England Patriots WIN (3-5)

Week 9: Buffalo Bills WIN (4-5)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at New England Patriots LOSS (4-6)

Week 12: Chicago Bears WIN (5-6)

Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings LOSS (5-7)

Week 14: at Buffalo Bills LOSS (5-8)

Week 15: Detroit Lions WIN (6-8)

Week 16: Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (7-8)

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks WIN (8-8)

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins LOSS (8-9)

The past few years the Jets have been able to pull off one or two shocking upsets along with their wins over subpar opponents. This season, I have the Broncos and Bills being their big upsets. Along with those wins, they play a few bad teams including the Seahawks, Jaguars, and Lions.

Win total odds: Over 5.5 (-165) Under 5.5 (+135)

Pick: Over 5.5 (-165)

While I’m not a big fan of Zach Wilson, I think Robert Saleh is going to be a great coach. Even in his struggling first season, he impressed me with what he was given. With all the pieces their defense added this offseason including their draft, which was one of the best out of every team, the Jets should take a big stride towards becoming a winning football team this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.