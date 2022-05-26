Predicting each Philadelphia Eagles matchup in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles have made quite a splash free agency and the NFL Draft in 2022. Coming off a 9-8 season and a Wild Card round appearance under head coach Nick Sirianni, there is hope that the winning culture has been restored in The City of Brotherly Love.

Among the considerable moves this offseason, the draft night trade which resulted in the acquisition of wide receiver AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans certainly was a whirlwind for the league. It doesn’t end there. The Eagles also came away with defensive tackle Jordan Davis and center, Cam Jurgens, in the first two rounds. In free agency, they re-signed star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and scooped up linebacker Haason Reddick. And why not add more depth to the secondary while you’re at it? The team made a no-brainer signing of cornerback James Bradberry to pair with Darius Slay.

It cannot be debated that general manager Howie Roseman has been wheeling and dealing like it’s ‘17, but now it’s time to see if it all comes together on the field.

Week 1: at Detroit Lions (WIN) (1-0)

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings (WIN) (2-0)

Week 3: at Washington Commanders (WIN) (3-0)

Week 4: Jacksonville Jaguars (WIN) (4-0)

Week 5: at Arizona Cardinals (WIN) (5-0)

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys (LOSS) (5-1)

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Pittsburgh Steelers (WIN) (6-1)

Week 9: at Houston Texans (WIN) (7-1)

Week 10: Washington Commanders (LOSS) (7-2)

Week 11: at Indianapolis Colts (WIN) (8-2)

Week 12: Green Bay Packers (LOSS) (8-3)

Week 13: Tennessee Titans (LOSS) (8-4)

Week 14: at New York Giants (WIN) (9-4)

Week 15: at Chicago Bears (WIN) (10-4)

Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys (WIN) (11-4)

Week 17: New Orleans Saints (LOSS) (11-5)

Week 18: New York Giants (WIN) (12-5)

Philadelphia has the 30th toughest schedule in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season. Their combined opponents’ record sits at (133-154-2). This is almost ideal for an organization whose ceiling has gone from “Wild Card hopeful” to “Super Bowl contender” again in just the last few weeks.

Win total odds: Over 9.5 (-120) Under 9.5 (+100)

Pick: Over 9.5

The Eagles have a VERY favorable slate of games before their Week 7 bye. Three of their five opponents to start the season (Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars) had losing records last year. The primetime Monday Night Football matchup with the Minnesota Vikings will be interesting, but right now that one is favoring Philadelphia on paper. And they’ll have a great opportunity to steal a game from the Arizona Cardinals without DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup.. Five or six wins isn’t that far-fetched before as early as Week 7!! Those games will be vital. The Pittsburgh Steelers return to the schedule, and to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since their 34-3 defeat in 2016. The cross-state battle is always a classic, and history favors the Eagles after losing 38-29 at Heinz Field in 2020.

Week 11 to the finish line will certainly be the toughest stretch. The Eagles have three divisional games — One on the road against the Dallas Cowboys and both of their meetings with the New York Giants. They have five non-divisional games that also have the ingredients to stir up trouble. Two road games against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, and three at home versus the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints. Even so, the current Eagles’ roster is every bit of a 10+ win team.

