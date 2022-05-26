Predicting each San Francisco 49ers matchup in 2022

The San Francisco 49ers are set to make another run at the NFC Championship game. Their team remains primarily the same minus a few subtractions, with Raheem Mostert, Lanken Tomlinson , and Arden Key signing elsewhere. They added Charvarius Ward from the Chiefs to bolster the secondary.

The 49ers went 10-7 during the 2021 campaign. They started 2-4 and went on to go 7-3 to finish down the stretch to make the playoffs. The team has made it known that they are open to trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but he remains on the roster. The plan was for Trey Lance to take over, but he may not be ready, which makes for an interesting off-season battle once again.

Week 1: At Chicago Bears (Win) (1-0)

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks (Win) (2-0)

Week 3: At Denver Broncos (Loss) (2-1)

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams (Win) (3-1)

Week 5: At Carolina Panthers (Win) (4-1)

Week 6: At Atlanta Falcons (Win) (5-1)

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs (Loss) (5-2)

Week 8: At Los Angeles Rams (Loss) (5-3)

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers (Loss) (5-4)

Week 11: At Arizona Cardinals (Win) (6-4)

Week 12: New Orleans Saints (Win) (7-4)

Week 13: Miami Dolphins (Win) (8-4)

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (loss) (8-5)

Week 15: At Seattle Seahawks (Win) (9-5)

Week 16: Washington Commanders (Win) (10-5)

Week 17:at Las Vegas Raiders (Loss) (10-6)

Week 18: Arizona Cardinals (Win) (11-6)

The 49ers have a tough schedule ahead of them , including a trip to Mexico City to square off against the Cardinals. They will have the benefit of having their biggest non-divisional games at home. The 49ers won four games at home last season, but with a healthy roster, they should be much more improved.

Win total odds: Under 10 (-130) Over 10 (+110)

Pick: Over 10

The biggest question will remain the quarterback position until Lance proves himself as the starter. Garoppolo could still win the job if Lance isn’t ready. The defense will lead the way for the 49ers once again and a dominant run game to help lessen the load on the quarterback. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade in the offseason, but it seems as if he will be back with the team. The disgruntled star expressed how he wasn’t happy with being used in the super back role, and if that role is taken away, it could make the difference in a win of two.

