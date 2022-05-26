Predicting each Minnesota Vikings matchup in 2022

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into a new era at some of the most important positions. They have a first-year head coach with Kevin O’Connell, and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired as the general manager.

Minnesota missed the playoffs for the second season in a row with an 8-9 record, and that led to head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman being fired. The Vikings signed Kirk Cousins to a one-year extension that will keep him under contract through 2023. They went inside the division to sign former Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a three-year contract. Minnesota spent their first two draft picks on the secondary with safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth.

Week 1: Green Bay Packers WIN (1-0)

Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles WIN (2-0)

Week 3: Detroit Lions WIN (3-0)

Week 4: New Orleans Saints (Tottenham) LOSS (3-1)

Week 5: Chicago Bears LOSS (3-2)

Week 6: at Miami Dolphins WIN (4-2)

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Arizona Cardinals WIN (5-2)

Week 9: at Washington Commanders WIN (6-2)

Week 10: at Buffalo Bills LOSS (6-3)

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys LOSS (6-4)

Week 12: New England Patriots LOSS (6-5)

Week 13: New York Jets WIN (7-5)

Week 14: at Detroit Lions WIN (8-5)

Week 15: Indianapolis Colts LOSS (8-6)

Week 16: New York Giants WIN (9-6)

Week 17: at Green Bay Packers LOSS (9-7)

Week 18: at Chicago Bears WIN (10-7)

The Vikings have the unique advantage of having nine home games and seven true road games with one in London against the New Orleans Saints. Minnesota has the 13th easiest schedule based on 2021 records and 10th when looking at 2022 projected win totals.

Win total odds: Over 9 (-115) Under 9 (-105)

Pick: Over 9

The Vikings will get off to a hot start early on with the new regime before fading a bit during the middle of the season. Still, I expect Minnesota to reach double-digit victories this time around with plenty of talent especially at the offensive skill positions with running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.