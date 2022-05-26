How to watch Stranger Things 4

After a long three years of waiting Stranger Things fans will finally return to the town of Hawkins. Season 4 of the acclaimed original series will drop on May 27, and the head showrunners the Duffer Brothers are rewarding fans for their patience. Season 4 will release in two parts, with the first volume arriving on May 27 and the second volume dropping on July 1. Ahead of its release here’s what you need to know about streaming Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things 4 streaming

The newest season of Stranger Things will release on Netflix once again and will mark the first time the series will release in two parts. The season will be comprised of nine total episodes, matching the same number from Season 2. Seasons 1 and 3 both contained eight episodes each.

With the exception of Season 2, which was released in October 2017 and centered around a plot during Halloween, all other seasons have been available to stream in the summer. Season 3 was released on July 4 of 2019, which was synonymous with the events of that season taking place near the 4th of July in the summer of 1985. The plot of Season 4 is confirmed to take place around Spring Break.

While many other streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO Max have released new episodes on a weekly cadence, Netflix is looking to stick to tradition with Stranger Things. Although the upcoming season will debut in two volumes, all episodes of volumes one and two should be available to stream immediately upon release.

With the second volume of episodes releasing only a little over a month later than the first volume it remains unclear as to why Netflix made the decision. Regardless, Stranger Things fans will be rewarded for their patience with the Summer of 2022 containing more than enough content from the town of Hawkins.