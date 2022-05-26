French Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, May 27

The third round of the 2022 French Open will begin on Friday with several matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.
All match times are estimated in ET.
Friday, May 27 schedule
5:00 a.m. ET
No. 27 Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolína Muchová
6:00 a.m. ET
No. 14 Belinda Bencic vs. No. 17 Leylah Annie Fernandez
6:30 a.m. ET
No. 18 Coco Gauff vs. Kaia Kanepi
No. 31 Elise Mertens vs. Varvara Gracheva
Martina Trevisan vs. Daria Saville
7:00 a.m. ET
No. 21 Angelique Kerber vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich
8:30 a.m. ET
No. 15 Victoria Azarenka vs. Jil Teichmann
9:30 a.m. ET
Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry
